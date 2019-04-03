Love Island’s Kaz Crossley Shocks Instagram Fans As She ‘Snogs’ YouTube Star

Kaz Crossley’s latest Instagram post had some of her fans baffled as to what they were watching when she shared a video of herself seemingly kissing YouTube star Bailey LDN.

When Love Island star Kaz Crossley posted a racy Instagram video appearing to kiss YouTube blogger Bailey LDN, fans didn’t quite know what they were watching, but it all turned out to be a skit for the hunk’s online channel.

In the spoof clip the 24 year old appeared to be passionately kissing Bailey, before they were interrupted by Laura Anderson’s pooch Buddy.

Kazimir Crossley shocked fans with a video of herself appearing to kiss a YouTube star. Picture: Kazimir Crossley/Instagram

Kaz then scooped up the pup and let him smother her in kisses on her face – much to the disgust of the YouTuber, who then pulled a dog hair from his mouth.

Josh Denzel’s ex girlfriend is currently at the centre of romance rumours with Love Island 2017 star Theo Campbell, as they have both just completed a three-week stint at a Thailand fitness retreat with Stephen Bear and Georgia Harrison.

Theo seemed as equally horrified by the video, responding with two raised eyebrow emojis when Stephen Bear commented: “@theo_campbell91 don’t stress lemme call @50cent #getthestrap.”

Kaz Crossley has been linked to Love Island star Theo Campbell. Picture: Kazimir Crossley/Instagram

However, Kaz’s fans found the video hilarious, with many saying they can relate to the gross clip.

“Aw dogs over the guy 100 per cent,” one person responded, as another commented: “Hahaha that’s jokes, getting the dog’s leftovers!”

