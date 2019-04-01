Love Island Host Caroline Flack Reportedly Dating Danny Cipriani

Caroline Flack has reportedly found love again with Danny Cipriani. Picture: instagram

Caroline Flack famously had her heart broken while filming last year’s Love Island, but now it looks like the presenter has moved on from her ex-fiancé Andrew Brady with Danny Cipriani.

Love Island host Caroline Flack is reportedly dating rugby star Danny Cipriani.

According to reports, the pair ‘spent two nights together’ over the weekend and were seen kissing in public.

Cipriani, who has previously dated a string of famous women including Kelly Brooke, Katie Price and Lindsay Lohan, is apparently ‘infatuated’ with the television presenter.

An insider told a tabloid: “He’s obviously very into her, and to be fair they make a great-looking couple. They did start tongues wagging quite quickly.

“Of course he does have a reputation as a lothario, but Caroline is clearly a confident woman who seems to be able to handle herself.

“If anything it looked as though she was calling the shots and he was a bit infatuated. But they were around for a few days so things are obviously going pretty well.”

Flack has been single since splitting from ex-fiancé Andrew Brady last year. Do we have a recoupling on our hands?!

