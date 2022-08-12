Love Island Series 7’s Faye Winter ‘Doesn’t Go Out Alone’ A Year After Receiving Complaints On The Show

Faye Winter is still dealing with the repercussions of the explosive episode of Love Island during which she shouted at boyfriend Teddy Soares.

Faye Winter has opened up about the effects her time on Love Island still has on her today, one year after she took part in the ITV2 dating show.

The episode in which the 27-year-old shouted at boyfriend Teddy Soares received almost 25,000 complaints to OfCom.

Faye was angered after seeing a video during ‘movie night’ of Teddy admitting he was attracted to bombshell Clarisse Juliette.

Faye Winter said she doesn't got out alone in light of the backlash she received on Love Island 2021. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram

The Love Island episode in which Faye Winter shouted at Teddy Soares received nearly 25,000 complaints. Picture: ITV2

In an interview with Metro.co.uk Faye admitted it was the ‘darkest point of my life’, and how she still doesn’t go out alone in light of the backlash she received.

“When I was in there, there was a lot of hate directed towards me and I’ll probably go down as one of the most hated islanders of all time and I’m absolutely fine with that,” she said.

“At that time, there was never an islander who got the amount of backlash that I had.”

Faye added: “I’ve never suffered with my mental health or my confidence, however, even to this day I don’t go out on my own.”

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares are still together. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram

Faye Winter was a 2021 islander. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram

Asked about how she coped with the reaction, Faye said: “I ignored it for a long time, I kind of buried my head in the sand. I actually thought that I was the problem and that these comments were getting on top of me.

“There were points where I thought, ‘maybe I am this nasty person that they all think that I am.’ Faye credits her family and friends for ‘pulling me out of my darkest place.’

The Love Island cast are given training on the impacts of social media and handling negativity as part of the show's duty of care protocols following the islanders’ time on the show. They are also offered a minimum of eight therapy sessions when they return home.

Faye now lives in Devon with boyfriend Teddy, who divides his time between their country home and London.

