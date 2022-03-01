Louise Thompson ‘No Longer Scared Of Food’ As She Shares Update On PTSD Battle

Louise Thompson said she's no longer scared of her kitchen'. Picture: Louise Thompson/Instagram

By Capital FM

Louise Thompson opened up about ‘no longer being scared of food’ and her own kitchen as she copes with PTSD following the birth of her son.

Made In Chelsea star Louise Thompson is battling PTSD and anxiety since giving birth to her son Leo in November, after she was put into intensive care while he went into NICU amid a traumatic labour.

Almost three months on and Louise has been updating fans on her progress as she tries her best to adapt to motherhood all the while battling PTSD from her traumatic birth.

As she and fiancé Ryan Libbey made pancakes at home Louise took to Instagram Stories to share she’s ‘no longer scared of food or the range,’ after the kitchen became a phobia of hers when she returned home from hospital to see renovations on their house had been completed, meaning it looked unfamiliar to her.

Louise Thompson gave birth to Leo in November. Picture: Louise Thompson/Instagram

Louise Thompson said she's 'no longer scared of food'. Picture: Louise Thompson/Instagram

She wrote over a clip of herself flipping a pancake: “No longer scared of food or the range. Words I never thought I’d say.

“I think the reason I developed a major phobia of my kitchen is because every time I came in here I would reach a 100/10 anxiety and disassociate so I learnt to associate it with very bad things.”

She went on: “It might have also been triggered by the fact that I never saw this kitchen completed before coming home from the hospital when I was still really unwell – I didn’t recognise the space or any of the stuff.

“I quite literally didn’t know where anything was or how to use anything for months. My brain couldn’t handle all the change and total lack of familiarity/certainty.

“To top things off I’ve only created very negative and panic induced memories in most of the rooms in our newly refurbished home.”

Louise first opened up about her mental health battle in January, revealing she’s been suffering from depressive panic episodes, explaining her body is in ‘constant fight or flight mode.’

In her most recent update she said she hasn’t been able to talk about her trauma online since her social media post in January and that she isn’t ‘even close to feeling like a normal person yet.’

Louise Thompson is suffering from PTSD. Picture: Louise Thompson/Instagram

She also revealed she’s ‘often too scared to look after Leo’ in case he reminds her ‘of what happened to her body.’

Louise finished her post with: “I am starting to see a glimmer of hope. I have quite a lot of people, processes and medication to thank for that,” before urging others with similar experiences to reach out for help.

If you have been affected by anything in this story please visit Mind.

