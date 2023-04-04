Exclusive

Lily Allen Wants To Collaborate With Olivia Rodrigo

4 April 2023, 12:15 | Updated: 4 April 2023, 12:19

Lily Allen wants to collab with Olivia Rodrigo
Lily Allen wants to collab with Olivia Rodrigo. Picture: station owned

By Fiona Hayward

Fans have been eager for the pair to collab ever since they performed together at Glastonbury.

Lily Allen joined Capital Breakfast where she revealed she'd be up for collaborating with Olivia Rodrigo.

The pop icon joined Olivia on stage during her 2022 Glastonbury set, where the pair performed Allens 2009 hit 'F*** You'.

Olivia Rodrigo Confirms New Music In 2023 - Here’s Everything We Know So Far

It was the first time Lily had performed live since her 2019 tour, but it looks like the performance could have sparked a potential return to music.

Speaking about the festival, Lily revealed it was the first time her kids had seen her perform live: "It was very surreal. My kids were there. They'd never really seen me perform before, so that was quite a big thing for us as a family."

"I was really nervous. I didn't think that anyone would know who I was. I really didn't because she's of a completely different era, she was four when that song came out."

Continuing she added: "I thought, there's no way and I thought she's going to say my name and people are going to be like, 'What, who?', and then they did and they loved me and it was great. I had such a nice time."

Lily Allen & Olivia Rodrigo performed together at Glastonbury
Lily Allen & Olivia Rodrigo performed together at Glastonbury. Picture: Getty

When asked whether the success of the performance meant a future collab could be on the cards, Lily had some good news: "Maybe, yeah... If she's up for it."

Olivia... it's in your hands now!

