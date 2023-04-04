Exclusive

Lily Allen Wants To Collaborate With Olivia Rodrigo

By Fiona Hayward

Fans have been eager for the pair to collab ever since they performed together at Glastonbury.

Lily Allen joined Capital Breakfast where she revealed she'd be up for collaborating with Olivia Rodrigo.

The pop icon joined Olivia on stage during her 2022 Glastonbury set, where the pair performed Allens 2009 hit 'F*** You'.

It was the first time Lily had performed live since her 2019 tour, but it looks like the performance could have sparked a potential return to music.

Speaking about the festival, Lily revealed it was the first time her kids had seen her perform live: "It was very surreal. My kids were there. They'd never really seen me perform before, so that was quite a big thing for us as a family."

"I was really nervous. I didn't think that anyone would know who I was. I really didn't because she's of a completely different era, she was four when that song came out."

Continuing she added: "I thought, there's no way and I thought she's going to say my name and people are going to be like, 'What, who?', and then they did and they loved me and it was great. I had such a nice time."

When asked whether the success of the performance meant a future collab could be on the cards, Lily had some good news: "Maybe, yeah... If she's up for it."

Olivia... it's in your hands now!

