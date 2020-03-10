Kylie Jenner Gives Rare Glimpse At Her Natural Hair – Revealing A Short Brown Bob On Instagram

Kylie Jenner's natural hair is a short brown bob. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner has revealed what her natural locks look like beneath her lengthy wigs.

Kylie Jenner, 22, is known to switch up her hairstyles on a weekly basis, sporting an array of colours in the last few years.

But she makes it no secret her frequent switch-ups are due to her collection of wigs, meaning very few people see much of her natural hair.

But on Monday night the reality TV star gave fans a proper look at her natural hair as she showed the growth of her roots on Instagram Stories.

Kylie Jenner is growing out her roots. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner has been rocking a honey blonde shade in recent weeks. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The mum of Stormi Webster now has a short brown bob which reaches just below her chin, with her darker roots beginning to grow through.

“Roots almost there,” she captioned it.

Kylie Jenner can pull off any hairstyle. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

She also posted a video on Snapchat of her roots getting touched up, showing her getting caramel highlights.

Kylie’s most recent wig colour is a honey blonde shade she’s been showing off by wearing styled into long waves.

Before that, she had long black hair reaching well below her shoulders.

She also rocked a long yellow wig in January and a sleek black bob in November, proving how often she likes to switch up her look.

