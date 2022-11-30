Kylie Jenner Fires Back At Followers Claiming She ‘Distracted’ From Balenciaga Scandal With Photos Of Her Baby Son

Kylie Jenner posted some rare photos of her baby son. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Kylie Jenner was quick to respond after critics accused her of ‘distracting’ from the recent Balenciaga scandal.

A frustrated Kylie Jenner hit back at TikTok users accusing her of deliberately posting photos of her son to distract from the recent Balenciaga scandal her sister Kim Kardashian has found herself caught up in.

After posting the rare photos of her baby, Kylie received comments accusing her of ‘distracting’ from the scandal, to which she hit back with: “Uh whyyyyyy would I post my child to cover up for Balenciaga? This is why I don't do this, always something to say.”

The TikTok user replied: "I definitely understand that would be frustrating. Most of us just want more raw honesty from your family tho instead of silence like with Astroworld."

Balenciaga have publicly apologised after launching a Christmas campaign featuring children holding their Plush Toy Bags, which are teddy bears dressed in BDSM.

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Reach Divorce Settlement - Here’s How Much He Will Pay In Child Support

Kylie shared rare up-close photos of her son on Monday one day after her sister Kim, who’s an ambassador for the brand, issued a statement condemning the images. Fans are now questioning why the mother of four hasn’t cut ties with the fashion house.

Kylie Jenner posted an up-close photo of her baby boy. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner included a picture of boyfriend Travis Scott in her 'highlights' post. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The pictures of her baby boy, whose name is apparently legally still Wolf, are the first snaps Kylie’s shared of her second born in months, after keeping her son out of the spotlight since he was born in February.

On Sunday Kim finally addressed the controversy surrounding Balenciaga, two days after the campaign went viral.

The SKIMS founder has famously collaborated with the luxury fashion house on countless occasions but denounced the brand's recent ad campaign's use of children.

She said in her statement: "I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.

Kylie Jenner's sister Kim Kardashian is an ambassador for Balenciaga. Picture: Getty

Kylie Jenner matched with daughter Stormi in one cute picture. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) November 28, 2022

"As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images," The Kardashians star wrote, "The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalise child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period."

The KKW Beauty owner revealed that she was in contact with the company regarding their severe misstep, writing: "I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again."

After Balenciaga's problematic shoot went viral, they issued an apology and removed the campaign.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital