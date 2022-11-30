Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Reach Divorce Settlement - Here’s How Much He Will Pay In Child Support

30 November 2022, 10:19

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finally reached a divorce settlement
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finally reached a divorce settlement. Picture: Getty/@kimkardashian/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finally settled their divorce.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce settlement is finally complete, with the pair reaching an agreement on child custody and property.

According to TMZ, Kimye will get joint physical and legal custody with ‘equal access’ to their four children; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kim Kardashian Has Finally Adressed The Balenciaga Controversy

However, Kim is said to be likely to have the kids 80 per cent of the time.

The publication goes on to say that Kim will receive a six-figure sum of money from Ye every month in child support, as he’s set to pay her $200,000 per month.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finalised their divorce
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finalised their divorce. Picture: Alamy

This is not the full child support bill, however - it’s said to be just the ‘Donda’ rapper’s share.

Ye will also be responsible for 50 per cent of their kids' educational expenses, including tuition, as well as 50 per cent of their children's security and medical expenses.

Both of the exes waived spousal support.

The pair also agreed to settle disputes regarding their four children by participating in mediation, per the settlement.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will have joint legal and physical custody of their four kids
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will have joint legal and physical custody of their four kids. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram
Kanye West will pay Kim Kardashian $200K per month in child support
Kanye West will pay Kim Kardashian $200K per month in child support. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

However, if either party fails to attend, the other party becomes the decision maker in that dispute by default.

The former couple’s property assets were divided in alignment with their prenuptial agreement.

The SKIMS owner filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after six years of marriage and went on to be declared legally single by a judge in March this year.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Wednesday has given 'Bloody Mary' a renaissance

Netflix's 'Wednesday' Has Everyone Streaming Lady Gaga's 'Bloody Mary'

TV & Film

Wednesday Addams' supernatural powers explained

So, What Exactly Are Wednesday Addams’ Powers & Has She Always Had Them?

Billie Eilish has sparked dating rumours with Jesse Rutherford

Is Billie Eilish Dating Jesse Rutherford & Who Is Her New Boyfriend?

Billie Eilish has spoken about her new relationship

Billie Eilish Speaks About Jesse Rutherford Despite Age Gap Backlash

Adele was lost for words when a fan used a beauty filter on her face

Adele Left Shocked As Fan Films Her Using Unrecognisable Instagram Filter

Matt Hancock has seemingly stayed in Australia for a bit longer to cash in on I'm A Celeb fame

Matt Hancock Abandons Girlfriend Gina To Stay In Australia While She Flies Home With I’m A Celeb Co-Stars

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star