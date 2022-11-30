Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Reach Divorce Settlement - Here’s How Much He Will Pay In Child Support

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finally reached a divorce settlement. Picture: Getty/@kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finally settled their divorce.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce settlement is finally complete, with the pair reaching an agreement on child custody and property.

According to TMZ, Kimye will get joint physical and legal custody with ‘equal access’ to their four children; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

However, Kim is said to be likely to have the kids 80 per cent of the time.

The publication goes on to say that Kim will receive a six-figure sum of money from Ye every month in child support, as he’s set to pay her $200,000 per month.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finalised their divorce. Picture: Alamy

This is not the full child support bill, however - it’s said to be just the ‘Donda’ rapper’s share.

Ye will also be responsible for 50 per cent of their kids' educational expenses, including tuition, as well as 50 per cent of their children's security and medical expenses.

Both of the exes waived spousal support.

The pair also agreed to settle disputes regarding their four children by participating in mediation, per the settlement.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will have joint legal and physical custody of their four kids. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kanye West will pay Kim Kardashian $200K per month in child support. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

However, if either party fails to attend, the other party becomes the decision maker in that dispute by default.

The former couple’s property assets were divided in alignment with their prenuptial agreement.

The SKIMS owner filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after six years of marriage and went on to be declared legally single by a judge in March this year.

