Kylie Jenner Looks Glamorous In First Outing Since Giving Birth To Baby Wolf

17 March 2022, 12:48 | Updated: 17 March 2022, 14:35

Kylie Jenner gave birth in February
Kylie Jenner gave birth in February. Picture: Alamy / Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner made her first public appearance on Wednesday since the birth of her son Wolf.

Kylie Jenner, 24, supported her friend Stas Karanikolaou this week at the celebration of her vodka brand, a day after opening up about struggling mentally postpartum following the birth of baby son Wolf.

The mum-of-two looked glamorous in a shaggy, floor-length green coat paired with metallic silver boots.

3 Details Kim Kardashian Spilled About Pete Davidson During Ellen Interview

The reality TV star’s outing came after she opened up about struggling mentally after giving birth to son Wolf on 2 February, two years after she and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their first baby Stormi.

Kylie Jenner while pregnant with baby Wolf
Kylie Jenner while pregnant with baby Wolf. Picture: Getty

Kylie said ‘it’s been very hard’ since her second child arrived.

She’s also been noticeably absent from social media since announcing Wolf’s arrival.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Kylie said: “I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy. It’s not been easy.

"It’s very hard. This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter," Kylie honestly told her fans.

Kylie Jenner gave birth to Wolf in February
Kylie Jenner gave birth to Wolf in February. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually. It’s just crazy. I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that."

She went on: "I think we can look on the internet and for other moms going through it right now, we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me. It’s been hard."

The beauty mogul spoke poignantly about the hardships that mothers face: "We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back – not even physically, just mentally – after birth. Just sending some love. Love you guys."

Kylie welcomed her son in February, but she’s yet to share any more photos of the little one since announcing his birth.

