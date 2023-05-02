Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Reunite At The Met Gala

2 May 2023, 11:38

Kim Kardashian stuns at 2023 Met Gala

By Kathryn Knight

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s paths crossed at this year’s Met Gala, a whole year after they made their debut as a couple.

So much can change in a year! Kim Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson came face to face at this year’s Met Gala, nine months after they broke up.

Their run-in came a year after they made their official debut as a couple at the event, following months of keeping their relationship low-key.

Are Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Dating?

On Monday night they were photographed having a catch up with fellow guest Usher inside the event, after walking the star-studded red carpet.

Usher, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian were pictured chatting backstage at the Met Gala
Usher, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian were pictured chatting backstage at the Met Gala. Picture: Getty
Exes Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian caught up inside of the Met Gala
Exes Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian caught up inside of the Met Gala. Picture: Getty

The event is also the first place the couple first ran in to each other in 2021, which is when Pete asked Kim for her number. Months later she guest hosted Saturday Night Live alongside the comedian during which they shared a kiss as part of her skit which quickly went viral.

Kim later recalled the kiss sparked ‘a little zing’ in her mind and they went on to date for less than a year.

She said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast last year: “When we kissed, I was just like, 'Hmm!' A few days later, I was like, 'Hmm, there is some BDE action."

They stole the spotlight when they made their debut as a couple at last year’s Met, with Kim turning heads in Marilyn Monroe’s diamond-encrusted gown and Pete by her side.

Kim Kardashian at the 2023 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian at the 2023 Met Gala. Picture: Getty
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their couple debut at the 2022 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their couple debut at the 2022 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

The theme this year was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, in honour of the late Chanel creative director who died in 2019.

Pete dressed in a Fendi suit for the glitzy affair, while Kim wore a gown draped in layers of pearls, complete with a white satin train.

They were photographed chatting inside the bash and the photos only proved how amicable their split was as they both smiled at one another.

