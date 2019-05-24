Kevin Jonas Leaves Wife Danielle Love Letters Every Day He's Not There

Kevin Jonas leaves wife Danielle love letters while he's away. Picture: Getty

Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle revealed her husband leaves notes for her every day he's away with the band.

The Jonas Brothers are pretty busy RN, having recently reformed.

Not only have they been releasing new music, they've also been attending glamorous events, award shows, getting married and performing a bit of karaoke.

Taking into account their busy schedules, it's a wonder how they even fit in time for their loved ones, so in order to remind his wife Danielle just how much he loves her, the eldest Jo Bro leaves her sweet little notes - one for every day is away with the band.

Danielle Jonas revealed husband Kevin leaves her love letters while he's away. Picture: Instagram / Danielle Jonas

Danielle, 32, shared the sweet gesture with 1.6million Instagram followers on Thursday night.

The first snap showed a bundle of enveloped, tied with a blue ribbon, along with the caption: "For every day he is away he left me a card to open. How did I get so lucky."

She then shared a snap of a card with two foxes on the front, with the words "we love each other" written on top.

Kevin and Danielle have been married for ten years, after they tied the knot in December 2009.

The couple met in 2007, while their families were on holiday in the Bahamas.

They have two daughters together: Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina.