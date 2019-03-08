WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Answer Awkward Questions About Nick's Weddings On A Lie Detector

8 March 2019, 11:48

James Corden invited the Jonas Brothers to do their own Carpool Karaoke, which saw them sing some of their old throwback tunes, as well as take on a lie detector.

Following their reunion, the Jonas Brothers are taking over The Late Late Show with James Corden, and - of course - they had to do their own Carpool Karaoke, didn't they?

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas joined James for his commute through Los Angeles, where they sang the likes of 'Sucker' and 'Burnin' Up'.

The Jonas Brothers sang 'Sucker' during Carpool Karaoke
The Jonas Brothers sang 'Sucker' during Carpool Karaoke. Picture: Capital

However, during their drive, James wanted to get everything on the table and test the Jonas Brothers with a lie detector, which saw Joe confess that some of his brothers' wives get on his nerves.

It also saw Nick crack up as it was discovered that he apparently thinks he's the best singer of the group, and that he was allegedly getting fed up with all of the weddings he had to Priyanka Chopra.

"It was when I looked at the bill", admitted Nick.

We will never, ever tire of the Jonas Brothers' appearance on The Late Late Show.

