Portugal. The Man Accuse The Jonas Brothers Of Copying 'Feel It Still' With New Single 'Sucker'

7 March 2019, 07:53

Portugal. The Man have accused the Jonas Brothers of copying 'Feel It Still'
Portugal. The Man have accused the Jonas Brothers of copying 'Feel It Still'. Picture: Capital (L); Twitter (R)

Portugal. The Man have called out the Jonas Brothers; claiming their new single, 'Sucker' sounds very similar to their chart-topping 'Feel It Still'.

'Feel It Still' hitmakers, Portugal. The Man have shared several messages on social media calling out the Jonas Brothers for apparently copying their song with their comeback tune, 'Sucker'.

The band wrote "To be fair, the chorus of Feel It Still sounds very similar to Please Mr Postman by the Marvellettes... Which we respectfully cleared and thanked them for every chance we got. As one does". They then tagged the Jonas Brothers.

> Joe Jonas Wrote Harry Styles A Song Proving He's A Total Stan

This message comes after they shared several memes and posts from their 31.2k Twitter followers, also making similar comparisons between the two tunes.

Portugal. The Man shared memes suggesting the Jonas Brothers copied their song
Portugal. The Man shared memes suggesting the Jonas Brothers copied their song. Picture: Twitter

One follower, Jacklyn Krol, questioned whether or not Portugal. The Man were mad at the Jonas Brothers, to which the band replied, saying that they weren't mad, and in fact went on to praise their previous discography, as well as Nick Jonas' solo work.

While some made jokes about the similarities, many of the Jonas Brothers' fans criticised Portugal. The Man for suggesting the band copied their 2017 chart-topping tune.

