But how old is the eldest brother, Kevin Jonas, who's his wife Danielle and how many children do they have?

How old is Kevin Jonas?

Kevin Jonas is the eldest of the Jonas Brothers.

He was born in new Jersey on 5 November, 1987, making him 31 years old.

Kevin and his brothers Nick, 26, and Joe, 29, first shot to fame when they formed pop rock band, The Jonas Brothers, back in 2005.

As well as making appearances on various Disney Channel TV shows, the boys featured in the 2008 feature film, Camp Rock.

The band have released 4 studio albums so far, including their debut album It's About Time, which was released in 2006.

It is anticipated the band will release a new album, following the release of their comeback track, 'Sucker'.

The Jonas Brothers are back with their new hit 'Sucker'. Picture: Getty

Who's Kevin's wife Danielle Jonas?

Danielle Jonas also grew up in New Jersey, working as a professional hairdresser.

In 2007, the pair met on a family holiday to the Bahamas.

According to Danielle, she wasn't aware of The Jonas Brothers at the time, but they took an instant liking to each other.

Kevin reportedly tracked Danielle's plane home and began messaging her after the trip.

In an interview with Chelsea Lately later on, Kevin said "It was kind of creepy. She probably shouldn't have stayed with me, but she did.”

The couple married two year later, on 19 December 2009. Kevin's brothers Nick and Joe were his best men.

Danielle later appeared in E! Entertainment's reality show Married to Jonas from 2012.

It was in the show that we saw the tumultuous relationship Danielle had with Kevin's mother, Denise.

Danielle Jonas also featured in the Jonas Brothers' new music video for 'Sucker', alongside Joe Jonas' fiancee Sophie Turner and Nick Jonas' wife, Priyanka Chopra.

How many children do Kevin and Danielle have?

Kevin and Danielle have two daughters together; Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina.

Alena was born on 2 February 2014 and Valentina was born on 27 October 2016.

Speaking on The Late Show on Monday 4 March, 2019, Kevin let slip that his youngest daughter Valentina initially took a disliking to Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka.

When asked by James Corden if his kids approved of the new family members, Kevin replied: "They definitely do now. At first it was a little rough going for my youngest daughter Valentina."

Kevin explained that his 2-year-old is "very connected" to Nick.

"Every time her [Priyanka's] hand would go around [Nick's neck], and he was holding Valentina, she would just push it off," Kevin said.

