How Old Is Kevin Jonas, Who's His Wife Danielle And How Many Children Do They Have?

6 March 2019, 10:49

Here's the lowdown on Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle
Here's the lowdown on Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle. Picture: Getty

It's been six years since The Jonas Brothers broke up. Now, the boy band have returned with their new track 'Sucker'.

But how old is the eldest brother, Kevin Jonas, who's his wife Danielle and how many children do they have?

Here's the lowdown...

Joe Jonas Wrote Harry Styles A Song Proving He's A Total Stan

How old is Kevin Jonas?

Kevin Jonas is the eldest of the Jonas Brothers.

He was born in new Jersey on 5 November, 1987, making him 31 years old.

Kevin and his brothers Nick, 26, and Joe, 29, first shot to fame when they formed pop rock band, The Jonas Brothers, back in 2005.

As well as making appearances on various Disney Channel TV shows, the boys featured in the 2008 feature film, Camp Rock.

The band have released 4 studio albums so far, including their debut album It's About Time, which was released in 2006.

It is anticipated the band will release a new album, following the release of their comeback track, 'Sucker'.

The Jonas Brothers are back with their new hit 'Sucker'
The Jonas Brothers are back with their new hit 'Sucker'. Picture: Getty

Who's Kevin's wife Danielle Jonas?

Danielle Jonas also grew up in New Jersey, working as a professional hairdresser.

In 2007, the pair met on a family holiday to the Bahamas.

According to Danielle, she wasn't aware of The Jonas Brothers at the time, but they took an instant liking to each other.

Kevin reportedly tracked Danielle's plane home and began messaging her after the trip.

In an interview with Chelsea Lately later on, Kevin said "It was kind of creepy. She probably shouldn't have stayed with me, but she did.”

The couple married two year later, on 19 December 2009. Kevin's brothers Nick and Joe were his best men.

Danielle later appeared in E! Entertainment's reality show Married to Jonas from 2012.

It was in the show that we saw the tumultuous relationship Danielle had with Kevin's mother, Denise.

Danielle Jonas also featured in the Jonas Brothers' new music video for 'Sucker', alongside Joe Jonas' fiancee Sophie Turner and Nick Jonas' wife, Priyanka Chopra.

How many children do Kevin and Danielle have?

Kevin and Danielle have two daughters together; Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina.

Alena was born on 2 February 2014 and Valentina was born on 27 October 2016.

Speaking on The Late Show on Monday 4 March, 2019, Kevin let slip that his youngest daughter Valentina initially took a disliking to Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka.

When asked by James Corden if his kids approved of the new family members, Kevin replied: "They definitely do now. At first it was a little rough going for my youngest daughter Valentina."

Kevin explained that his 2-year-old is "very connected" to Nick.

"Every time her [Priyanka's] hand would go around [Nick's neck], and he was holding Valentina, she would just push it off," Kevin said.
> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Jonas Brothers News

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Jessie J shares sweet private messages from Channing Tatum

Jessie J Shares Soppy Private Messages From Boyfriend Channing Tatum

Jessie J

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Walk Me Home artwork
    Walk Me Home
    P!nk
    itunes
  2. 2
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris Feat. Rag 'N' Bone Man
  3. 3
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  4. 4
    Dancing with a Stranger artwork
    Dancing with a Stranger
    Sam Smith, Normani
    itunes
  5. 5
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  6. 6
    Don't Call Me Up artwork
    Don't Call Me Up
    Mabel
    itunes
  7. 7
    Just You and I artwork
    Just You and I
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  8. 8
    Sweet But Psycho artwork
    Sweet But Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  9. 9
    Nothing Breaks Like A Heart artwork
    Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
    Mark Ronson Feat. Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  10. 10
    Please Me artwork
    Please Me
    Cardi B Bruno Mars
    itunes
  11. 11
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  12. 12
    Sucker
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  13. 13
    Talk
    Khalid
    itunes
  14. 14
    i'm so tired artwork
    i'm so tired
    Lauv & Troye Sivan
    itunes
  15. 15
    Promises artwork
    Promises
    Calvin Harris feat. Sam Smith
    itunes
  16. 16
    7 rings
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  17. 17
    Thursday
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  18. 18
    Lost Without You
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  19. 19
    No One
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  20. 20
    Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
    Swae Lee, Post Malone
    itunes
  21. 21
    High Hopes artwork
    High Hopes
    Panic! at the Disco
    itunes
  22. 22
    Juice artwork
    Juice
    Lizzo
    itunes
  23. 23
    Wow. artwork
    Wow.
    Post Malone
    itunes
  24. 24
    Nobody
    Martin Jensen, James Arthur
    itunes
  25. 25
    Don't Feel Like Crying artwork
    Don't Feel Like Crying
    Sigrid
    itunes
  26. 26
    bury a friend
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  27. 27
    Breathe (feat. Jem Cooke) artwork
    Breathe (feat. Jem Cooke)
    Cristoph, CamelPhat
    itunes
  28. 28
    Happier artwork
    Happier
    Marshmello & Bastille
    itunes
  29. 29
    Play
    Years & Years, Jax Jones
    itunes
  30. 30
    Don't Watch Me Cry
    Jorja Smith
    itunes
  31. 31
    Without Me artwork
    Without Me
    Halsey
    itunes
  32. 32
    Swan Song
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  33. 33
    Hello My Love artwork
    Hello My Love
    Westlife
    itunes
  34. 34
    Lost In The Fire artwork
    Lost In The Fire
    Gesaffelstein X The Weeknd
    itunes
  35. 35
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  36. 36
    One Kiss artwork
    One Kiss
    Calvin Harris feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  37. 37
    thank u, next
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  38. 38
    Rewrite The Stars
    James Arthur & Anne Marie
    itunes
  39. 39
    Leave a Light On artwork
    Leave a Light On
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  40. 40
    The Greatest Show artwork
    The Greatest Show
    Zendaya, Zac Efron, The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site