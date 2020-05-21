Kendall Jenner Agrees To Pay $90,000 For Promoting Failed Fyre Festival

Kendall Jenner has agreed to pay out to settle the lawsuit against her over promoting Fyre Festival. Picture: PA / Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner has agreed to pay out $90,000 for promoting the infamous Fyre Festival in an Instagram post.

Kendall Jenner was among the high profile influencers paid thousands of pounds for a promotional post on Instagram to plug what turned out to be the most disastrous summer music event, Fyre Festival.

She has now agreed to pay out $90,000 (£74,000) as a settlement against the lawsuit from the infamous festival which was meant to take place across weekends in the Bahamas in April and May 2017.

Tristan Thompson Re-Ignites Khloe Kardashian Reconciliation Rumours With Thirsty Comment On A Photo Of Her Abs

Kendall was just one of the celebrities with a lawsuit against her for promoting the festival.

Kendall Jenner was among a number of influencers involved in the Fyre Festival lawsuit. Picture: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

A bankruptcy trustee filed lawsuits against the influencers in a bid to recover the money lost by investors in the process of the planning of Fyre Festival.

Kendall has denied any liability related to the lawsuit.

The little sister of Kim Kardashian was initially being sued for $275,000 (£224,000), which was the amount she was paid to upload the now-deleted promotional post on Instagram.

At the time, the 24-year-old wrote on the social media platform: “So hyped to announce my G.O.O.D Music Family as the first headliners for @fyrefestival.

“Use my promo code KJONFYRE for the next 24 hours to get on the list for the artists and talents afterparty on Fyre Cay.”

According to TMZ, documents filed in the US Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan show Kendall was paid to use her large social media following to promote the event.

They report: “The trustee claimed that money constituted a fraudulent transfer because she was paid to promote a festival the organisers could never pull off.”

After her initial promotional post Kendall was later paid $25,000 (£20,000) by Fyre Media Inc; the company owned by the festival founder Billy McFarland, who is currently carrying out a six-year prison sentence.

The doomed festival was promoted as a luxury music event on an island in the Bahamas, with ticket holders paying up to $100,000 for what they thought would be lavish accommodation and a stellar line-up of artists but what quickly became tents they had to scramble for themselves and no music at all.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News