Kendall Jenner Has Amazing Response To A Twitter Troll Criticising Her Love Life

Kendall Jenner had a hilarious response to a Twitter troll criticising her love life. Picture: Getty

Kendall Jenner shut down a Twitter troll's cruel remark in the best way.

Kendall Jenner had a hilarious response for a Twitter troll who criticised her track record of dating NBA basketball players.

Even Kendall’s sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were in awe of the comeback, dubbing it 'reply of the year'.

Kylie Jenner Deletes 'Obviously' Photoshopped Instagram As People Point Out Error

Although the 24-year-old is typically the more reserved member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, she refuses to stay silent when it comes to those trolling her love life.

Kendall Jenner had a hilarious reply to the Twitter troll. Picture: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

So when one Twitter troll said: “Maybe she’s passing them around,” in response to a video suggesting “NBA players passing around Kendall Jenner,” the supermodel hit back: “They act like I’m not in full control of where I throw this cooch.”

It comes after Kendall was seen embarking on a road trip with Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker.

Kendall has been linked in the past to other NBA stars Ben Simmons, Kyle Kuzuma and Blake Griffin.

The model’s sisters found the exchange hilarious, with Kylie chiming in: “Lmfao tweet of the year.”

Kendall Jenner's sisters loved her reply. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kylie Jenner hailed her sister's reply 'tweet of the year'. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Twitter

Meanwhile, speechless Khloe simply quote-tweeted Kendall’s reply with a string of coffin and stethoscope emojis which we’re taking to mean, “OMG dead.”

Kendall was seen getting into Devin’s car before embarking on a road trip to Arizona, but the couple are apparently just isolation friends.

A source told TMZ: “Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines. Devin is a friend and is part of the small group."

"They took a road trip for some much-needed air."

Kendall and Devin have apparently been friends for years.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!