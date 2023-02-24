When Was Kaz Crossley On Love Island & Who Was Her Ex-Boyfriend?

24 February 2023, 11:32

Kaz Crossley was on Love Island in 2018
Kaz Crossley was on Love Island in 2018. Picture: Kaz Crossley/Instagram/ITV2
Kaz Crossley was on Love Island series four, but who did she date and did she leave the villa with a boyfriend?

Kaz Crossley became a reality star in 2018 when she took part on ITV2’s Love Island alongside Josh Denzel, who she dated for six months.

The 28-year-old entered as a bombshell during the Casa Amor stage of the show, where Josh recoupled with her over former partner Georgia Steele.

It was the same series in which Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham went on to win.

Love Island Babies: From Molly-Mae's Baby, To Alex And Olivia Bowen's Son

But who was Kaz with on Love Island, did she date anyone else and who are her ex-boyfriends?

Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel met during Casa Amor on Love Island
Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel met during Casa Amor on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

When was Kaz Crossley on Love Island?

Kaz took part on Love Island in 2018, entering as a Casa Amor bombshell where she met Josh.

The couple reached the final of the show, coming third while Laura Anderson and Paul Knops came second and Dani and Jack came first. Meanwhile, Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson came fourth.

None of these 2018 couples are together anymore.

Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley were together for six months
Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley were together for six months. Picture: Getty

Who has Kaz Crossley dated, who are her ex-boyfriends?

Kaz and Josh continued to date after meeting on Love Island 2018, staying together until February 2019.

She started dating another Islander, Theo Campbell, a 2017 contestant, in March 2019 after they met on a work trip to Thailand. They split in February 2020.

After Kaz was arrested on suspicion of drug offences in February 2023, she spoke out about the ordeal and revealed it was an ex-boyfriend who leaked the incriminating video that was taken in 2020. Kaz was quick to tell her followers it wasn't Theo, revealing she was in a relationship she kept private.

Kaz Crossley and Theo Campbell are still good friends
Kaz Crossley and Theo Campbell are still good friends. Picture: Kaz Crossley/Instagram

How long was Kaz Crossley with Theo Campbell?

Kaz and Theo were together for 11 months, breaking up in February 2020.

The exes went on to star in Celebrity Ex On The Beach in 2022, with Theo saying during his intro on the show: "Me and Kaz broke up because she changed her mind overnight apparently.”

Despite spending time on the show together, they didn’t reconcile but have remained good friends ever since.

Theo became a dad in 2021 with influencer Sapphire Yhnell; they welcomed a son named Aries in February 2021.

Theo Campbell and Kaz Crossley were together for less than a year
Theo Campbell and Kaz Crossley were together for less than a year. Picture: Getty

Announcing his son’s arrival on Instagram, Theo explained why he kept their news private: “Over the past 4 years having a private life isn’t really a thing so being able to keep this private has been so nice.”

Kaz said in an interview with OK! online in June 2021: "I'm really happy for Theo and his baby. It seems like he found a new happiness with his kid, it's really lovely to see."

