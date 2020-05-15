Joe Wicks Buys His Mum A House Of Her Own After Success Of Cookery Books And Workout Series

15 May 2020, 12:22

Joe Wicks was able to buy his mum a house of her own
Picture: PA / Joe Wicks/Instagram

Joe Wicks was able to thank his mum by buying her a house with the money he’s earned from his hugely successful career.

Joe Wicks has become an internet sensation over the past few years, releasing a number of recipe books and gaining millions of YouTube subscribers thanks to his workout plans.

And with his funds he was able to buy his mum a house of her own, as a huge thank you for everything she’s done for him.

Joe’s nine books have sold over 3.5 million copies and the fitness fanatic is said to now be worth an extraordinary £15million.

Joe Wicks has made millions from his recipe books
Joe Wicks has made millions from his recipe books. Picture: PA

Taking to Instagram to tell his fans how “grateful” he is for his large following, Joe said the success has “changed his life” and enabled him to buy his mum a house.

He said: “I'm eternally grateful for every single person who followed me and bought one of them books for themselves or family member.

"That changed my life, I never in a million years predicted we'd sell anywhere near that many books. They said if we sell 70,000 books in the first year we've had a success, and we sold like one million books.”

"And it allowed me to do the one thing I think most boys dream of doing when they earn a bit of dough - buy your mum a house."

Joe Wicks has been hugely successful thanks to his workout videos
Joe Wicks has been hugely successful thanks to his workout videos. Picture: Joe Wicks/Instagram

Joe said his mum had always lived in a council house, so he was incredibly excited to be able to take away her money worries.

He explained: "My mum's always lived in a council house, we've never had mortgages, it wasn't on the radar for us, so when I could take that money I earned from that book and say 'mum, I'm buying your house. It's yours,' that was an amazing moment for me.

"That's something she 's always dreamed of. She's wanted to own something, so she lives there and she's so happy."

During the Instagram Q&A Joe also revealed his plans to have a third child with wife Rosie.

