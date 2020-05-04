Joe Wicks PE Lessons Return Thanks To Wife Rosie Whilst He Recovers From Surgery

Joe Wicks thanks wife Rosie for stepping in whilst he recovers from surgery. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @thebodycoach

Joe Wicks, The Body Coach, is recovering from surgery, but his daily PE workouts are back today thanks to his wife, Rosie, standing in for the trainer

Joe Wicks, The Body Coach, is recovering from hand surgery, but fear not, as he's passed the baton over to his wife, Rosie, who has taken on his daily PE workout videos that have been keeping adults and children healthy and moving during lockdown!

Joe Wicks Gains A 1.2 Million Subscribers In A Week- How Much Money Is The Body Coach Worth?

Joe, 33, spent the weekend in hospital after an infection in his hand flared up, needing surgery to remove wires in his hand previously fitted after he fell off his bike, and he's currently unable to exercise since he's in a sling.

The fitness guru admitted texting his wife whilst 'high on morphine' in hospital saying 'Rosie I think I need your help, I can’t do PE Monday I’m in bits', to which she replied, 'don’t worry darling i’ll do it with you'.

So, his former glamour model wife, Rosie Jones has stepped in to save the day, or, week, getting stuck in to the workouts and admitting she was 'covered in sweat' at the end!

Joe took to Instagram to praise his wife for being a 'substitute teacher' whilst he was away, saying : "I think Mrs Wicks was an absolutely fantastic Teaching Assistant don’t you? Good news. She’s agreed to come back and help tomorrow too."

The UK's pandemic personal trainer has gained millions of YouTube subscribers since becoming schools and parents' favoured virtual PE teacher, posting daily workouts from his living room and keeping the nation fit.

With his own profile in Forbes, making the 'top influencers' list, Joe is worth an estimated £14.5 million thanks to his enormously successful YouTube account, cook books, a DVD and brand partnerships, and the pandemic has boosted his profile to a household name.

