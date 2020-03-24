Who Is Joe Wicks? Everything We Know About ‘P.E With Joe’ Body Coach From His Instagram To His Wife

24 March 2020, 12:07

The Body Coach is married with two kids. Picture: Instagram

Who is Joe Wicks? Everything we know about the ‘P.E With Joe’ Body Coach, from his Instagram to his wife.

Joe Wicks is currently hosting daily workouts on YouTube titled ‘P.E With Joe’ to help keep kids fit amid the coronavirus outbreak.

But who is he? What’s his Instagram and who is his wife? Let’s take a look…

Who is Joe Wicks?

Joe Wicks is a fitness coach, TV presenter and author otherwise known as ‘The Body Coach’.

What is Joe Wicks’ Instagram?

His Instagram handle is @thebodycoach and he has 3.2million followers.

Who is Joe Wicks’ wife?

Joe Wicks is married to Rosie Jones, a former glamour model. The pair began dating in 2016 and tied the knot two years later.

Joe once revealed Rosie was ‘The One’ to a tabloid.

He said: “She’s definitely The One. But some things you have to keep for yourself.

"I live on social media every day, so the only thing I have that’s private really is me and my girlfriend."

He announced they had married in an Instagram post in June, 2019.

He captioned it: “Just married. Having such an amazing day so far with all our family and friends. Thank you @conormcdphoto for the wonderful photos Thank you @carolineandrewlondon for making my suit for the day.”

Does Joe Wicks have kids?

Yes, Joe Wicks has two children.

