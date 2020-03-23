How To Watch Joe Wicks’ Live P.E Lessons And When Is He Hosting The Home Workouts On YouTube?

Joe Wicks is leading P.E lessons every day Monday to Friday. Picture: Getty / TheBodyCoach/YouTube

Joe Wicks has launched a number of live P.E lessons on YouTube for all the children missing out on school at the moment.

Joe Wicks launched his first live P.E. lesson on Monday, for kids across the country whose schools have closed while the coronavirus outbreak develops.

Over 806k households tuned in to watch The Body Coach, who trained to be a P.E teacher at university, as he kicked off his 30-minute P.E. lessons, encouraging the nation to get off of the sofa and moving around.

How to watch Joe Wicks’ live P.E lessons

To tune into Joe’s live workouts, head to YouTube and search ‘The Body Coach TV’ where you’ll see all of Joe’s videos including his daily P.E sessions.

If you subscribe to The Body Coach TV, you’ll get a notification when he goes live each morning.

If you don’t manage to tune into the live session, the video will remain on his YouTube channel for you to catch up on at a later point.

When are Joe Wicks’ live P.E lessons?

The fitness expert is hosting live, 30-minute P.E lessons everyday from Monday to Friday at 9am and they’re not just for kids, Joe is urging teenagers and adults to get involved too, to keep everyone moving while the nation remains in isolation.

In a reminder for the workout sessions, Joe said his videos are to: “Have fun and inspire each other. Interact, connect and laugh along with each other.”

Does Joe Wicks have any other workout videos?

Yes! Joe has over 250 workout sessions on his YouTube channel, for people of all fitness levels, whether you’re a beginner, advanced, or a toddler.

He’s also recently launched a few workouts for seniors.

Shortly after the nation was told to stay at home, Joe hosted a live Instagram workout with Ellie Goulding.

