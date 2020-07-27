Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner ‘Welcome Baby Girl’

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are parents to a baby girl. Picture: PA images

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have ‘welcomed a baby girl’.

Jonas Brothers star Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have welcomed their first child together, according to reports.

Apparently, the low-key couple, who married in a surprise Vegas ceremony in 2019, have called the baby Willa.

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Cover Shawn Mendes & Miley Cyrus In 'Finish The Lyric'

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have welcomed their first baby! Picture: PA images

An insider told Entertainment Tonight: "Joe and Sophie welcomed a baby girl last Wednesday in L.A. and are over the moon.

"The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition.

"The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends.

"With the pandemic Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl."

Joe and Sophie never publicly confirmed they were expecting their first child, so it’s no huge surprise they haven’t made a big announcement about their baby’s arrival.

Rumours that Sophie was pregnant began swirling in February and she was later photographed with her bump on display.

Fans of the couple have been congratulating them on social media.

“Congratulations to Joe & Sophie on welcoming their baby girl!! I’m so happy for them and I wish them all the best,” wrote one.

Another added: “SOPHIE TURNER AND JOE JONAS HAD THEIR BABY AND IM SO HAPPY FOR THEM!!!”

So are we! Lovely news.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!