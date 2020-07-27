Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner ‘Welcome Baby Girl’

27 July 2020, 23:16 | Updated: 27 July 2020, 23:23

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are parents to a baby girl.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are parents to a baby girl. Picture: PA images

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have ‘welcomed a baby girl’.

Jonas Brothers star Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have welcomed their first child together, according to reports.

Apparently, the low-key couple, who married in a surprise Vegas ceremony in 2019, have called the baby Willa.

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Cover Shawn Mendes & Miley Cyrus In 'Finish The Lyric'

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have welcomed their first baby!
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have welcomed their first baby! Picture: PA images

An insider told Entertainment Tonight: "Joe and Sophie welcomed a baby girl last Wednesday in L.A. and are over the moon.

"The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition.

"The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends.

"With the pandemic Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl."

Joe and Sophie never publicly confirmed they were expecting their first child, so it’s no huge surprise they haven’t made a big announcement about their baby’s arrival.

Rumours that Sophie was pregnant began swirling in February and she was later photographed with her bump on display.

Fans of the couple have been congratulating them on social media.

“Congratulations to Joe & Sophie on welcoming their baby girl!! I’m so happy for them and I wish them all the best,” wrote one.

Another added: “SOPHIE TURNER AND JOE JONAS HAD THEIR BABY AND IM SO HAPPY FOR THEM!!!”

So are we! Lovely news.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Tom Holland rumoured to be dating Sophie Turner's mate Nadia Parkes

Who Is Tom Holland's Girlfriend? Spiderman Actor Goes Official With Nadia Parkes

Features

Gigi Hadid showed off her New York apartment

Gigi Hadid Gives Picture Tour Of Her House With Zayn Malik In New York

One Direction fans remain hopeful the boys will make a comeback

One Direction Comeback: Fans Remain Hopeful After 10-Year Anniversary Disappointment

Ed Sheeran will be 'in his thirties' by the time his next album comes out.

Ed Sheeran Doesn’t Think 'The Youth’ Will 'Relate' To His Lyrics On Next Album As He'll Be In His 'Thirties'
Taylor Zakhar Perez has become a The Kissing Booth fan-favourite

Marco From The Kissing Booth: 5 Things You’ll Be Shocked To Know About Actor Taylor Zakhar Perez
The hashtag #challengeaccepted is taking over Instagram.

What Is ‘Challenge Accepted’ On Instagram?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters