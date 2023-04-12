Joe Alwyn Has Landed A Major Movie Role Following His Breakup

12 April 2023, 16:40

Joe Alwyn is working on another film
Joe Alwyn is working on another film. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Joe Alwyn has been cast in another big film role following the Taylor Swift breakup news.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Joe Alwyn has secured his next project in the midst of his highly-publicised breakup with Taylor Swift.

The 32-year-old star has landed a role in the upcoming movie The Brutalist; adding another impressive credit to his growing filmography; the news was announced on Monday (April 11).

Why Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Apparently Split

Joe will be starring alongside the likes of Felicity Jones, Adrien Brodym and Guy Pearce in the period drama directed by Brady Corbet.

The Brutalist follows thirty years of an artist's life as he pursues a creative journey whilst fleeing post-war Europe and rebuilding his career in America; Alwyn's role in the flick is yet to be announced.

Joe Alwyn stars in Conversations with Friends trailer

Joe Alwyn is working on another project
Joe Alwyn is working on another project. Picture: Getty

A press release describes the movie as a journey through “both monumental heights and devastating lows”.

The upcoming feature is Joe's highly-awaited follow-up to his appearances in the likes of the TV adaptation of Conversations with Friends, and the Lena Dunham-directed comedy, Catherine Called Birdy – both of which were released in 2022.

Notably, in the same year, he also starred alongside Margaret Qualley in the romantic thriller Stars at Noon.

He is currently working on the anthology film, And, starring alongside an impressive cast consisting of Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, and Hong Chau. The project also serves as his onscreen reunion with Qualley, who is a good friend of Swift's and Jack Antonoff's fiancée.

Reports of Taylor and Joe's breakup emerged on April 9
Reports of Taylor and Joe's breakup emerged on April 9. Picture: Getty
Joe Alwyn was cast in Conversations with Friends in 2022
Joe Alwyn was cast in Conversations with Friends in 2022. Picture: Alamy

Taylor has been equally busy amid the breakup, in the past week alone she has been spotted filming a music video in Liverpool, which was quickly followed by an appearance in New York, and will soon be returning to The Eras Tour in Tampa, Florida.

Taylor and Joe's split was reportedly an 'amicable' one, with People magazine claiming that the breakup was due to "differences in their personalities".

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Doja Cat's fourth album 'Hellmouth' and all the details

The Lowdown On Doja Cat’s Fourth Album ‘Hellmouth’: Release Date, Tracklist & More

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's complete relationship timeline

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Relationship Timeline: How Long Have They Been Together And When Did They Get Married?

Features

Ariana Grande spoke about the speculation

Ariana Grande Addresses The Speculation Surrounding Her Body In Candid TikTok

Love Island's Millie and Liam are reportedly dating again

Love Island’s Millie Court And Liam Reardon Are ‘Back Together’ Nine Months After Split

Maya didn't mince her words...

Maya Jama Has Shut Down The Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Rumours

Kim Kardashian is set to star in American Horror Story: Delicate

Kim Kardashian Is Joining The Cast Of American Horror Story Season 12

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star