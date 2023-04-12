Joe Alwyn Has Landed A Major Movie Role Following His Breakup

Joe Alwyn is working on another film. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Joe Alwyn has been cast in another big film role following the Taylor Swift breakup news.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Joe Alwyn has secured his next project in the midst of his highly-publicised breakup with Taylor Swift.

The 32-year-old star has landed a role in the upcoming movie The Brutalist; adding another impressive credit to his growing filmography; the news was announced on Monday (April 11).

Why Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Apparently Split

Joe will be starring alongside the likes of Felicity Jones, Adrien Brodym and Guy Pearce in the period drama directed by Brady Corbet.

The Brutalist follows thirty years of an artist's life as he pursues a creative journey whilst fleeing post-war Europe and rebuilding his career in America; Alwyn's role in the flick is yet to be announced.

Joe Alwyn stars in Conversations with Friends trailer

Joe Alwyn is working on another project. Picture: Getty

A press release describes the movie as a journey through “both monumental heights and devastating lows”.

The upcoming feature is Joe's highly-awaited follow-up to his appearances in the likes of the TV adaptation of Conversations with Friends, and the Lena Dunham-directed comedy, Catherine Called Birdy – both of which were released in 2022.

Notably, in the same year, he also starred alongside Margaret Qualley in the romantic thriller Stars at Noon.

He is currently working on the anthology film, And, starring alongside an impressive cast consisting of Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, and Hong Chau. The project also serves as his onscreen reunion with Qualley, who is a good friend of Swift's and Jack Antonoff's fiancée.

Reports of Taylor and Joe's breakup emerged on April 9. Picture: Getty

Joe Alwyn was cast in Conversations with Friends in 2022. Picture: Alamy

Taylor has been equally busy amid the breakup, in the past week alone she has been spotted filming a music video in Liverpool, which was quickly followed by an appearance in New York, and will soon be returning to The Eras Tour in Tampa, Florida.

Taylor and Joe's split was reportedly an 'amicable' one, with People magazine claiming that the breakup was due to "differences in their personalities".

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital