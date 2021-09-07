Is Jesy Nelson Back With Ex-Boyfriend Harry James?

Jesy Nelson is apparently back with Harry James. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Jesy Nelson is said to have found love once again with ex-boyfriend Harry James.

Jesy Nelson is about to launch her solo career with music expected to drop in the coming weeks, and as she prepares to embark on the next chapter of her life it seems she’s rekindled with an old flame.

The former Little Mix singer is reportedly back with her ex, Harry James, and whisked him out to join her in Antigua on a luxury holiday.

According to the tabloids Jesy and Harry have been spending ‘a lot more time together recently’ as the pop star is ‘in the best place.’

Jesy Nelson and Harry James split in 2018. Picture: Getty

Jesy is said to have flown Harry and her sister Jade out to join her on a getaway, with the couple travelling on to LA.

A source said: “Jesy and Harry always got on like a house on fire and Antigua was a great way to reconnect with the privacy of no one knowing who they were.

“Jesy has had her own battles but with her solo career ready to go and her bond with Harry stronger than ever she's really in the best place.”

They added: “He is helping her with her career but also there for her privately. They have both matured a lot since they were last together and have grown very close.”

Jesy Nelson flew her sister out to join her on holiday. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

Jesy and Harry first began dating in 2017, splitting in 2018 after 16 months together.

Their romantic getaway comes one month after she told The Guardian she wasn’t looking for a relationship.

She said: “I like waking up and knowing this day is just for me and I don't need to worry about anyone but me. I'm really not looking for a relationship any more.

“Part of me feels I should be single forever because in relationships you have to sacrifice so much.”

Harry and Jesy apparently stayed friends after their split in 2018, with him even reportedly joining her in the studio this past year.

They sparked reconciliation rumours back in March when they posted photos of the same takeaway to their respective Instagram Stories, weeks after her split from Our Girl actor Sean Sagar.

