Is Jesy Nelson Back With Ex-Boyfriend Harry James?

7 September 2021, 17:12

Jesy Nelson is apparently back with Harry James
Jesy Nelson is apparently back with Harry James. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Jesy Nelson is said to have found love once again with ex-boyfriend Harry James.

Jesy Nelson is about to launch her solo career with music expected to drop in the coming weeks, and as she prepares to embark on the next chapter of her life it seems she’s rekindled with an old flame.

The former Little Mix singer is reportedly back with her ex, Harry James, and whisked him out to join her in Antigua on a luxury holiday.

Fans Have Figured Out Who Jesy Nelson’s Next Collab Is With And We’re Freaking Out

According to the tabloids Jesy and Harry have been spending ‘a lot more time together recently’ as the pop star is ‘in the best place.’

Jesy Nelson and Harry James split in 2018
Jesy Nelson and Harry James split in 2018. Picture: Getty

Jesy is said to have flown Harry and her sister Jade out to join her on a getaway, with the couple travelling on to LA.

A source said: “Jesy and Harry always got on like a house on fire and Antigua was a great way to reconnect with the privacy of no one knowing who they were.

“Jesy has had her own battles but with her solo career ready to go and her bond with Harry stronger than ever she's really in the best place.”

They added: “He is helping her with her career but also there for her privately. They have both matured a lot since they were last together and have grown very close.”

Jesy Nelson flew her sister out to join her on holiday
Jesy Nelson flew her sister out to join her on holiday. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

Jesy and Harry first began dating in 2017, splitting in 2018 after 16 months together.

Their romantic getaway comes one month after she told The Guardian she wasn’t looking for a relationship.

She said: “I like waking up and knowing this day is just for me and I don't need to worry about anyone but me. I'm really not looking for a relationship any more.

“Part of me feels I should be single forever because in relationships you have to sacrifice so much.”

Harry and Jesy apparently stayed friends after their split in 2018, with him even reportedly joining her in the studio this past year.

They sparked reconciliation rumours back in March when they posted photos of the same takeaway to their respective Instagram Stories, weeks after her split from Our Girl actor Sean Sagar.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Everything you need to know about the Met Gala 2021

All The Met Gala 2021 Details - Who’s Going, When It Is & Theme Explained

Has Cardi B named her baby yet?

Have Cardi B And Offest Named Their Baby Yet?

1D fans are hoping for a Harry Styles and Niall Horan reunion

One Direction Fans Call For Harry Styles And Niall Horan To Reunite Over Joint Hobby

Jesy Nelson has dated some famous faces over the years

Jesy Nelson's Ex-Boyfriends: Her Complete Dating History From Chris Hughes To Harry James

Little Mix

Shannon Singh wasn't happy with Love Island's reunion episode

Here's Why Shannon Singh Was Upset With The Love Island Reunion

TV & Film

Sex Education season 3 hans't been confirmed yet

Sex Education Season 3 Release Date, Trailer, And All The Latest News

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him