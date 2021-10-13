Jessie J To Spill On Channing Tatum Relationship On Next Album

Jessie J and Channing Tatum were together for two years. Picture: Getty

Jessie J is set to share her heartbreak from her split from Channing Tatum on her upcoming album.

Jessie J and Channing Tatum had an on-off relationship from 2018 to 2020 and fans remained invested in their love journey throughout.

The ‘I Want Love’ singer moved on from their romance with dancer Max Pham Nguyen earlier this year, but as she works on her next album she’s letting out her heartbreak.

After jetting to New York to write and record some new tunes, Jessie said: “The first song is about being in a relationship and someone just dismissing it. You know, when you go through a breakup and someone is like, ‘OK, bye’. One of my favourite songs is about just going for it and jumping in at the deep end.”

Channing Tatum and Jessie J split for good in 2020. Picture: Getty

The 33-year-old said she’s still trying to achieve the same success as her 2011 album ‘Who You Are’.

“I feel like all you try to do is beat your best moment,” she said. “I am still trying to beat my first album and I am trying to roll with the years and the times.

“The whole industry is so different now. I feel like every artist has that moment or that song they are remembered for and I feel like I am still trying to beat my first album.”

Jessie and Channing split for good in 2020, five months after splitting and reconciling in 2019.

Jessie J has moved on from her split with Channing Tatum. Picture: Getty

Jessie J is working on her next album. Picture: Getty

A source told People at the time: “They cared enough about each other to try again but realised it was better to move on. It's totally amicable."

Months later in October Jessie posted about ‘single life’, confirming they were no longer together.

However, just a few months into 2021 and things were looking up for Jessie once more, after she began dating dancer Max Pham.

The couple tend to keep their relationship off of social media, but it’s thought they’re still going strong.

Channing has also moved on, with musician/actress Zoe Kravitz.

