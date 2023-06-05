Jessie J Shares Sweet Tribute To Boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman After Welcoming Their Baby Boy

By Kathryn Knight

Jessie J has opened up about her boyfriend for the first time.

Jessie J shared an adorable tribute to her boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman weeks after welcoming their baby boy, to share the support he gave her throughout her birth.

The pop star took to Instagram Stories to share a little more about her beau, after keeping their relationship out of the spotlight for nearly two years.

Alongside a photo of him holding her hand as she underwent her C-section, Jessie said Chanan didn’t leave her side the day their son was born.

“I struggle to keep things private,” she began. “I think if you know me, you know that. I want to protect people I love and keep it for myself."

Jessie J became a mum in May. Picture: Getty

Jessie J's boyfriend is basketball star Chanan Safir Colman. Picture: Chanan Safir Colman/Instagram

Jessie J shared a heartfelt tribute to her boyfriend. Picture: Jessie J/Instagram

The new mum continued: “And then so often I think f--- it because life is short and don’t want to regret it. Once you open the door, you can’t close it.

“But… I met this man weeks after my miscarriage in 2021. Like a beam of light, he lit up my dark days. It was a whirlwind love and a miracle that we fell pregnant naturally with not one issue during.”

Jessie added that Chanan has ‘given me many of the best gifts of my life.’

She went on: “He didn’t let go of my hand this day and I wouldn’t have been able to go through it without him.

Jessie J posted the first photo of her baby boy. Picture: Jessie J/Instagram

“The calm to my crazy. The peace to my fear. The daddy to my baby. Thank you.”

Jessie and Chanan welcomed their baby into the world in May, with the pop star describing motherhood as ‘my heart grew twice the size.’

Since then she has shared more details about her birth and her son, revealing she’d spent her entire pregnancy preparing for a natural birth only to need a C-section instead.

“It was everything I wanted because I got him at the end of it,” she told her followers.

