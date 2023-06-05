Jessie J Shares Sweet Tribute To Boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman After Welcoming Their Baby Boy

5 June 2023, 14:38

Jessie J dances around moments before getting a c-section

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

By Kathryn Knight

Jessie J has opened up about her boyfriend for the first time.

Jessie J shared an adorable tribute to her boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman weeks after welcoming their baby boy, to share the support he gave her throughout her birth.

The pop star took to Instagram Stories to share a little more about her beau, after keeping their relationship out of the spotlight for nearly two years.

Alongside a photo of him holding her hand as she underwent her C-section, Jessie said Chanan didn’t leave her side the day their son was born.

Jessie J Details Birth Of Her Baby Boy Two Weeks After His Arrival

“I struggle to keep things private,” she began. “I think if you know me, you know that. I want to protect people I love and keep it for myself."

Jessie J became a mum in May
Jessie J became a mum in May. Picture: Getty
Jessie J's boyfriend is basketball star Chanan Safir Colman
Jessie J's boyfriend is basketball star Chanan Safir Colman. Picture: Chanan Safir Colman/Instagram
Jessie J shared a heartfelt tribute to her boyfriend
Jessie J shared a heartfelt tribute to her boyfriend. Picture: Jessie J/Instagram

The new mum continued: “And then so often I think f--- it because life is short and don’t want to regret it. Once you open the door, you can’t close it.

“But… I met this man weeks after my miscarriage in 2021. Like a beam of light, he lit up my dark days. It was a whirlwind love and a miracle that we fell pregnant naturally with not one issue during.”

Jessie added that Chanan has ‘given me many of the best gifts of my life.’

She went on: “He didn’t let go of my hand this day and I wouldn’t have been able to go through it without him.

Jessie J posted the first photo of her baby boy
Jessie J posted the first photo of her baby boy. Picture: Jessie J/Instagram

Jessie J sings to her baby

“The calm to my crazy. The peace to my fear. The daddy to my baby. Thank you.”

Jessie and Chanan welcomed their baby into the world in May, with the pop star describing motherhood as ‘my heart grew twice the size.’

Since then she has shared more details about her birth and her son, revealing she’d spent her entire pregnancy preparing for a natural birth only to need a C-section instead.

“It was everything I wanted because I got him at the end of it,” she told her followers.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Lewis Capaldi has unfortunately had to cancel his upcoming commitments

Lewis Capaldi Cancels Upcoming Commitments To 'Rest And Recover'

Here's how to watch The Idol in the UK

How To Watch The Idol In The UK

Love Island’s 2023 summer cast has been unveiled

Love Island’s 2023 Summer Line-Up: All The Contestants

Love Island

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray began their relationship in 2016 and are now married

Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Andre Gray: When Did They Get Married And How Long Have They Been Together?

Little Mix

Love Island's Paige and Jacques have sparked reconciliation rumours

Love Island’s Paige Thorne And Jacques O’Neill Reignite Rumours They’re Back Together

Everything you need to know about the 'Barbie' film

All The Details On The 'Barbie' Movie: Full Cast, Trailers And Release Date

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star