Jess Shears Responds To Trolls Criticising Her Decision To Workout Days After Giving Birth

Jess Shears and Dom Lever have welcomed their first baby. Picture: Jess Shears/Instagram

Jess Shears shut down trolls’ cruel comments after posting a video of herself working out days after giving birth.

Love Island stars Jess Shears and Dom Lever welcomed their first child just a few days ago, with the brunette beauty announcing the news on Sunday with an adorable snap of the little one.

While the exact date she gave birth is not yet known, Dom posted a clip of Jess working out shortly after the couple confirmed their baby’s arrival.

However, the video received harsh criticism from some of the pair’s followers claiming she was exercising too soon after birth.

Jess Shears shared this statement after people criticised her decision to return to the gym after giving birth. Picture: Jess Shears/Instagram

Dom Lever confirmed their baby's arrival on Sunday 6 October. Picture: Dom Lever/Instagram

The 26 year old quickly shut down the comments by sharing a statement on Instagram Stories, telling her followers her baby wasn’t born the same day she returned to the gym and she’s recovering in her own time.

“Can people stop assuming they know anything about the birth of our child,” she wrote. “Just because we chose to share an image yesterday does not mean that’s when they were born.”

Jess ended the note with: “Dom, baby and I are happy, healthy and recovering at our own rate.”

She also shared a clip of herself playing with her baby’s tiny feet, revealing her incredibly flat stomach in the process as she relaxed in a crop top and gym leggings.

Jess Shears is yet to reveal when her baby was born. Picture: Jess Shears/Instagram

The reality TV stars announced the news of their baby’s arrival on Sunday 6 October, with Dom sharing a heart-melting snap of himself carrying the tot to their car alongside the caption: “Baby we did it.”

Meanwhile, Jess posted a few photos of her newborn’s little feet, writing alongside the first upload: “Baby Lever”.

The couple are yet to confirm their baby’s name.

Jess and Dom got married in Mykonos in October 2018 and announced they were expecting their first child in May.

