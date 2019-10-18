Jenna Dewan Didn’t Know Channing Tatum Was Dating Jessie J Until They Went Public: ‘I Felt Blindsided’

Jenna Dewan discovered Channing Tatum was dating Jessie J when the rest of the world did. Picture: Getty / Instagram

Jenna Dewan has opened up in her new book about how she discovered Channing Tatum had moved on with Jessie J.

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum shocked the world when they announced their split in 2018, and months later Jenna began a new relationship with Steve Kazee – who she is now expecting her first baby with.

Shortly after moving on, Channing also found romance once again when he began dating pop star Jessie J, but Jenna has now revealed she didn’t find out about their relationship until the rest of the world did.

In her new book, Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in The Everyday, Jenna said she “felt blindsided” to learn of her ex-husband’s new girlfriend the way she did.

Jenna Dewan is pregnant with boyfriend Steve Kazee. Picture: Getty

She wrote: “There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship. I felt blindsided.”

Jenna explained she didn’t receive any warning from Channing the news of his relationship with Jessie was about to break, describing the time as “difficult”.

The actress – who shares daughter Everly with the Magic Mike star – added she wrote a number of tweets reacting to the situation but chose not to post them to keep the peace.

She said: “Instead of reacting the way I wanted… I asked myself this: How do I choose grace in this moment?”

Jessie and Channing were first pictured together in October 2018, the same month the dancer filed for divorce from her husband.

After it emerged Channing was seeing someone new, Us Weekly claimed Jenna was totally okay with her ex moving on, saying she too was “seeing someone new” who "wasn’t well known”.

Days later it was revealed Jenna was dating Steve Kazee and fast forward one year and the couple are now expecting their first child together.

Meanwhile, Channing and Jessie have begun sharing photos of one another on social media over the past few months but they typically keep their relationship away from the spotlight.

