Jessie J Debuted A Love Song All About Channing Tatum & He Was In The Audience

Jessie J's first performance of a new love song had people crying. Picture: Instagram/@jessiej

Jessie J has performed a brand new track that's all about love with her boyfriend, Channing Tatum, watching on in the audience.

Jessie J has debuted a brand new song all about love and performed it with boyfriend and #1 fan Channing Tatum supporting her in the audience and the lyrics have got people all up in their feelings.

Jessie J Shares Adorable PDA Pictures With Boyfriend, Channing Tatum

During a sold out performance in the world famous LA music venue, the Troubador, in West Hollywood, Jessie put her world class vocals on display to belt out the tune, with lyrics including:

"Where you go I want to follow, let's make a promise today. Let's be still, just stay calm, so we're not rushing what we are. Pressure on, just have fun, it's not a race no need to run."

"If it's forever, let's simply be in love."

At the show last night, @JessieJ sang the CUTEST new song she wrote about Channing Tatum... and he was there🥺 I may or may not have cried — paige (@paigeroundy) September 24, 2019

Fans took to Twitter to say how sweet they found the song, with one even saying it made her cry knowing she was serenading him in the audience.

They wrote: "At the show last night, @JessieJ sang the CUTEST new song she wrote about Channing Tatum... and he was there... I may or may not have cried."

The 31-year-old poster has spoken about not wanting to rush in her relationship to the Magic Mike actor, telling Heart FM:

"Just because he’s Channing Tatum everyone’s kind of sped us up in to this, like, 'are you getting married? Are you doing this?"

"I mean, I've been in relationships for a lot longer than Chan and I have in the last four, five years but they're not famous so no one really cares."

She's also clapped back at a dig from Mel B that she's 'overrated'- posting a video of her showing off her incredible vocals to Instagram along with the sassy caption: "Overrated” *Mel B Voice*".

Jessie and Channing have been together for almost a year, and have moved into a mansion just outside London together, and by the sounds of her latest song, they're happier than ever!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Jessie J News