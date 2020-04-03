Jeffree Star Feuds With Mason Disick, 10, Over 'Spoiled' Comment

Jeffree Star responded to Mason Disick's 'spoiled' comment. Picture: Getty / Jeffree Star/Instagram

Jeffree Star said he hopes 10-year-old Mason Disick's father Scott Disick can "educate him" about privilege, after the youngster branded the makeup mogul "spoiled".

In what seemed to be more of a dig at the Kardashian/Disick clan as a whole, Jeffree Star did not take it well after Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s eldest son Mason made a comment about the beauty blogger during an Instagram Live.

Jeffree Star rarely shies away from drama, so when he saw his name being taken aim at by one of the most famous child reality TV stars he clapped back in a now-deleted tweet.

It all kicked off when a fan account posted a video of Mason doing an Instagram live with YouTube star Addison Rae, 19, who he has teamed up with before for TikTok videos.

Mason Disick's mum Kourtney Kardashian made him shut his Instagram account. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason Disick reportedly “threw some shade” towards @JeffreeStar and called him “spoiled”. Star’s response is below. pic.twitter.com/DywUKKVOl2 — ᴋᴏᴅᴇᴇ ᴛʏʟᴇʀ (@kodeetyler) April 1, 2020

Although his comment has only just surfaced, the live chat was most likely filmed before Kourtney made her son delete Instagram at the end of March.

In the live chat, Mason says: “Jeffree Star is like spoiled AF.”

After seeing the clip, Jeffree clapped back on Twitter: “I had $500 in my bank account six years ago… Maybe he’s confused with his own privilege versus mine being self-made, hopefully his father can educate him soon.”

It wasn’t long before Jeffree’s tweet ignited the internet, and many were quick to defend Mason insisting “he probably has no clue what the definition of spoiled is.”

Jeffree Star appeared to shade Kim Kardashian. Picture: Jeffree Star/Twitter

Jeffree later used the spotlight to remind fans he’s been giving away money of his own to aid the coronavirus relief fund, seemingly shading Mason’s aunt Kim Kardashian who faced backlash for pledging to donate a million dollars to fight COVID-19 by promoting her brand SKIMs in the process.

Kim was branded insensitive for using the virus to promote her company, considering she’s worth around $350million.

Meanwhile, Jeffree has been giving away $5,000 to fans in need.

