James Haskell Infuriates People With 'Hugely Offensive' Comment On Jacqueline Jossa’s Beach Photo

Jacqueline Jossa posted this throwback photo from her holiday with Dan Osborne. Picture: Jacqueline Jossa/Instagram

James Haskell has come under fire for leaving an offensive comment on Jacqueline Joss’s Instagram picture.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star James Haskell is at the centre of backlash after leaving an “ill judged” comment on jungle co-star Jacqueline Jossa’s Instagram picture.

On Wednesday the mum of two, who is rumoured to be the next star in Our Girl, took to the picture-sharing site to post a throwback photo of herself posing mid-football game at the beach, showing the gorgeous actress wearing a dungarees over her leopard print bikini.

Jacqueline Jossa Tried To Quit Her Final I'm A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial

She said in the caption she hoped the picture “would look like a full on Instagram model in cute dungarees”, but “still looks back” at the moment with “fond memories”.

James Haskell and Jacqueline Jossa starred on I'm A Celeb together. Picture: Getty

Jacqueline wrote: “So @danosborneofficial took this photo of me and I was certain I was going to look like a full on Instagram model in my cute dungarees on the beach. FUMING!! Look at me. BUT still I look at this with fond memories of playing football on a beach with my hubby, racing and just being so silly. I can’t help but smile. Fair to say I will never be that girl.”

While she was flooded with comments saying her picture is “even better than an Instagram model’s”, I’m A Celeb campmate James left an “ill-judged” remark which has since been deleted.

He said: “You look like you are waiting for the sunshine bus and if anyone touches you’re football you will go mad.”

“Sunshine bus” is an offensive term which alludes to the transport used by people with disabilities.

James seemingly deleted the comment after receiving backlash from Jacqueline’s other followers.

One person fumed: “Let’s hope you never have children with special needs!” As another said: “I’m sorry such an ill judged comment.”

A third added: “As a parent of a child with a disability these types of comments are often said to mock a person's disability and are hugely offensive, experience first hand the struggles and pain of a disabled person or be a family member who hears comments relating to a person they love it's heartbreaking.

"So I will happily be on the pc brigade, defending my child and others with disability."

James is yet to publicly respond to the upset his comment caused.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News