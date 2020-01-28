Jacqueline Jossa 'Lined Up' To Star In BBC's Our Girl After Michelle Keegan Stepped Down

Jacqueline Jossa is rumoured to replace Michelle Keegan on Our Girl. Picture: BBC / Getty

Jungle queen Jacqueline Jossa is set to take on the leading role in BBC military drama Our Girl.

After winning I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Jacqueline Jossa is rumoured to be taking on a huge acting role as the lead in BBC’s Our Girl, after Michelle Keegan stepped down as Georgie Lane earlier this year.

Jacqueline Jossa Tried To Quit Her Final I'm A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial

A source told the tabloids: “Jacqueline is keen to replace Michelle on Our Girl and has been encouraged to go for it by her former colleague and pal Lacey.

“And bosses at the Beeb want a mainstream signing and feel the queen of jungle fits the bill perfectly.

“The series hasn’t yet been greenlit, nor any contracts signed, but she’s in a good position to bag it if all goes ahead.”

Filming commitments for Our Girl would mean Jacqueline spending weeks at a time away from her family. Picture: Jacqueline Jossa/Instagram

Jacqueline would be the third soap star to take on the lead of the show, after EastEnders’ Lacey Turner first played the role of Molly in 2013 until 2016.

Michelle stepped down at the start of the year in order to spend more time in the UK with her family, as the filming requirements send the cast away to South Africa and Malaysia for weeks at a time.

Jacqueline is married to former TOWIE star Dan Osborne and the couple share two young daughters, Ella, four, and Mia, one, so she’d likely have to spend some time apart from her loved ones in order to film the show, something she found hard at the start of I’m A Celeb last year.

The mum of two stepped down from her EastEnders role in 2017, after playing Lauren Branning for seven years.

Jacqueline Jossa became good friends with Caitlyn Jenner in the jungle. Picture: Jacqueline Jossa/Instagram

In the meantime, Jacqueline has made an array of showbiz friends from her time in the ITV jungle, growing close to reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner.

Caitlyn’s daughter Kylie even sent the 27-year-old a video message to congratulate her jungle win, leaving huge fan Jacqueline speechless.

The jungle stars reunited recently and Jacqueline made sure to share their meet-up on social media, posting a selfie with Caitlyn captioned: “Reunited with bae.”

