Jake Paul Ran Into Oncoming Traffic Blindfolded Doing The Bird Box Challenge

Jake Paul ran through traffic blindfolded for the Bird Box Challenge. Picture: Getty

Jake Paul took part in the viral Bird Box Challenge, but appeared to run through oncoming traffic whilst blindfolded during his stunt.

YouTuber Jake Paul has trumped his brother, Logan's idiocy by following the Bird Box Challenge trend, and running through traffic blindfolded.

Netflix's original movie, Bird Box, recently teased what the monsters were meant to look like, but the only monster here is Jake's ill-advised attempt to take part in the fun.

via YouTube

Jake uploaded a video of himself where he mimicked a scene in the Sandra Bullock-movie, where he attempts to make a perilous journey blindfolded.

He shared a 24-hour version of the event, which saw him wading through shallow ponds and even driving his car around the estate, with his vision impaired.

Finally, Jake and his YouTuber friend walk into traffic, and are forced to leave after one driver shouts "That’s not funny, all right? That’s not funny!"

We urge you not to attempt this. In fact, don't attempt anything Jake Paul does.

Jake Paul has become a celebrity thanks to his pranks on YouTube. Picture: Getty

Netflix have recently had to post an appeal to fans of Bird Box, asking to not harm themselves or others while attempt the Bird Box Challenge. In a post on Twitter, they said "Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes."