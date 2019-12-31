Jacqueline Jossa Shares Heartache Of Being Branded ‘Fat Lauren Branning’ When She Was Cast On EastEnders

Jacqueline Jossa said she was called 'fat Lauren Branning' when she joined EastEnders. Picture: Jacqueline Jossa/Instagram / BBC

Jacqueline Jossa received some cruel comments about her appearance when she was cast as Lauren Branning on EastEnders.

I’m A Celebrity winner Jacqueline Jossa made one of her last social media posts of 2019 a reflection of being cast as Lauren Branning on EastEnders, taking over from Madeline Duggan in 2010.

The mum of two wrote on Instagram how much her life has changed over the last decade, revealing when she first joined the BBC soap she was at the centre of some cruel taunts by online trolls.

Jacqueline claimed she was cruelly branded “fat” when she was announced to be taking over the role of Lauren.

Alongside a photo of her on the soap and a selfie she recently took, Dan Osborne’s wife wrote: “10 years ago I landed the BEST job in the world! Loved ever second of it, this picture changed my life.

“I used to hate this picture so much I got trolled so so badly, ‘the new fat Lauren branding’ ‘Why recast and then get someone so much uglier and what is the hair cut’ I admit I really hate the hair cut now, but jeez ppl can be mean, and to a 17 year old girl, words hurt a lot! [sic]”

Jacqueline continued to say the comments still upset her to this day, but as she reflected back on the decade as a whole, the jungle queen said she’s excited to be heading into 2020.

She added: “My life has changed so much and had so many ups and downs in these 10 years.

“I can honestly say heading into 2020 I’m excited, happy and content! Thank you for supporting me.”

She finished her heartfelt post: “Also big shoutout to the people who will remember this first girl 17 year old me that just landed a role that would change her life. Feeling overwhelmed and so lucky, thanks a million. HAPPY NEW YEAR.”

Jacqueline was crowned queen of the I’m A Celeb jungle at the start of December, an experience which saw her become friends with legend Caitlyn Jenner, TV star Kate Garraway, and Capital’s very own Roman Kemp.

While she took on the jungle down under, the 27 year old was at the centre of reports campmate Myles Stephenson told her her husband had been unfaithful with Gabby Allen.

However, when she exited the show, Jacqueline and Dan are said to have patched things up after he greeted her with their two daughters and the pair are reported to be planning to renew their vows.

