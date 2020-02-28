Jacqueline Jossa And Dan Osborne Deny Rowing At InTheStyle Launch Party By Hitting Back With Impassioned Video

Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa shut down claims they had a 'blazing row'. Picture: Dan Osborne/Instagram

Jacqueline Jossa has shut down reports she had an argument with husband Dan Osborne at her clothing launch party.

Jacqueline Jossa celebrated the release of her InTheStyle clothing launch on Thursday night, with a celebrity-fuelled party in London to show off her designs.

At the end of the night, despite being papped all over husband Dan Osborne, it was reported the couple had a ‘blazing row’.

Dan even took to Instagram Stories on Friday afternoon to shut down the claims, while the I'm A Celeb 2019 jungle queen shared a statement.

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne insisted they were loved up the night of her launch party. Picture: Jacqueline Jossa/Instagram

In her statement, Jacqueline said: “No furious argument… me and Daniel did not argue once in fact all we did all night was snog, gross I know.

“Also I didn’t have one alcoholic drink last night so I have never heard such c**p in my entire existence!”

Meanwhile, Dan posted a video of himself and Jacqueline addressing the report while in the car.

He told his followers: “It’s absolute nonsense, complete b******t didn’t have one disagreement.”

Jacqueline chimed in: “We didn’t argue, we were literally kissing and cuddling all night - you’re not going to report that are you hun?”

She added: “I’m bored of it, I’m sick of it!” As Dan continued: “Get a life!”

It comes following reports in the tabloids the husband and wife came to blows over Jacqueline ‘wanting to continue drinking’ while Dan ‘had enough’.

Pictures from the night however show them leaving hand in hand after what appeared to be a successful launch.

