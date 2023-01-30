Iain Stirling Revealed He Wants This Ex Love Island Contestant To Return To The Villa

Exclusive

Iain Stirling revealed there's an ex Love Island contestant he wants to re-enter the villa this year.

Last summer, Adam Collard shocked viewers when he returned to the villa as a bombshell – four years after he first appeared on the show in 2018.

Love Island's Paige Thorne Explains How She And Adam Collard Really Split

When asked which ex contestant he'd like to make a comeback in Winter Love Island, the comedian had a clear winner...

“I’d love to see Hannah Elizabeth from series one [return]. She came second and got engaged to John."

"I'd love for her to go back in and like, knock their heads together."

Hannah Elizabeth, Love Island series 1
Hannah Elizabeth, Love Island series 1. Picture: ITV

The comedian then went on to chat about the arrival of Casa Amor:

"They don’t tell me anything, I cant be trusted, but it will be soon."

"There is not a man in love island this year that wouldn’t be swayed by Casa amor... It's the least settled it's ever been"

Watch this space...

