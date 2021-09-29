Halsey Shares First Picture Of Baby Ender To Mark 27th Birthday

Halsey has shared the first picture of baby Ender. Picture: Halsey/Instagram / Alamy

By Capital FM

Halsey celebrated their 27th birthday with the best gift of all – their baby.

Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin became parents earlier this year and on the pop star’s 27th birthday the couple celebrated with their baby, who is almost three months old.

“The best birthday gift there is,” Halsey wrote alongside two adorable pictures of baby Ender.

In the snaps proud dad Alev holds the tot, who is wearing the cutest multi-coloured onesie with matching hat.

Halsey captioned the upload 'the best birthday gift there is'. Picture: Halsey/Instagram

Halsey became a parent in July. Picture: Getty

Ender has a cheeky smile in the first picture and seems to be reaching for something out of shot in the second.

It’s the first time the couple have posted a photo of Ender’s face since they welcomed the little one in July.

Halsey has shared a number of moments since becoming a parent, revealing to Zane Lowe in August they “feel so full of gratitude.”

However, she said she was treated “like a teen mom a lot of the time.”

Halsey and Alev welcomed Ender earlier this year. Picture: Halsey/Instagram

“Where people were like, 'Oh my God, you're so young, and you have so much to do in your career, and you're not married and you're this,'" they told Zane.

Halsey revealed their pregnancy journey inspired their most recent album, ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.’

The ‘Graveyard’ singer revealed her relationship with Alev when the couple announced their baby news at the start of the year.

It’s believed they began dating in 2020 after a long-term friendship.

