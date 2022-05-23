Hailey Bieber Seems To Confirm Identities Behind Gossip Account DeuxMoi

23 May 2022, 15:43

Hailey Bieber claimed to know back in 2020 who was behind DeuxMoi
Hailey Bieber claimed to know back in 2020 who was behind DeuxMoi. Picture: Hailey Bieber/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Hailey Bieber claimed she knew who was behind DeuxMoi months ago.

DeuxMoi is the showbiz gossip account which blew up two years ago and has become a cultural phenomenon of its own thanks to its followers sending in anonymous tip offs about celebrities, including anything from where they eat breakfast to who they’ve been spotted kissing.

The concept launched as a blog back in 2010 before going dormant for quite some time, but it was revived in 2020 during the Covid pandemic.

Hailey Bieber said she knew who was behind the account some months ago, and this weekend a culture reporter named Brian Feldman claimed to have unveiled the identities running DeuxMoi, in a report on BNet.

Hailey Beiber said in 2020 she'd discovered who was running DeuxMoi
Hailey Beiber said in 2020 she'd discovered who was running DeuxMoi. Picture: Hailey Bieber/Instagram
Hailey Bieber 'liked a post' revealing the identities behind DeuxMoi
Hailey Bieber 'liked a post' revealing the identities behind DeuxMoi. Picture: Getty

Feldman claimed Melissa Lovallo and Meggie Kempner are behind the account.

Seeming to confirm Brian’s findings, Hailey ‘liked’ a post about the big reveal on Pop Crave.

Way back in December 2020 Hailey wrote on Instagram Stories: “Today I figured out I know who runs the deuxmoi instagram account and I must say, A. I feel like I should work for the FBI and B. I feel like I just figured out who Gossip Girl is.”

Using an internet trail of breadcrumbs reporter Brian this weekend shared why he thinks Lovallo and Kempner are behind the gossip site, looking at old tweets and Instagram comments the women have both been tagged in from back when DeuxMoi wasn’t so secretive in 2013.

Kempner is a fashion entrepreneur while Meggie is the granddaughter of a New York socialise named Nan Kempner.

DeuxMoi now has over 1.5 million followers with celebs and showbiz lovers alike flocking to the account each day to see which stars have been papped, where and who with.

The account makes it clear statements posted 'have not been independently confirmed' and 'does not claim any information published is based in fact.'

Following on from its huge success, they've branched out into podcasts Deux U and Deux Me After Dark, and a debut novel called Anon Pls, which is being turned into a series.

