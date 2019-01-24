Ferne McCann Investigated After She ‘Threw Drink At Love Island’s Adam Collard’ At The NTAs

Things turned very nasty between the pair. Picture: ITV

Ferne McCann allegedly ‘threw a drink’ at Adam Collard at the National Television Awards after party.

TOWIE star Ferne McCann is in hot water after allegedly throwing a drink over Love Island’s Adam Collard at a showbiz bash on Tuesday night.

According to reports, the 28-year-old, who has been linked to millionaire Charlie Brake, ‘lost her rag’ and ‘chucked a whole cup’ at Adam after he branded her a ‘pathetic little s**g’.

Love Island’s Jack Fowler & Josh Denzel Appear To Poke Fun At Wes Nelson & Megan Barton-Hanson’s Relationship

Ferne was apparently questioned by police but no arrests were made.

According to onlookers, the argument broke out when Ferne told some people not to ‘mingle’ with Adam and his girlfriend Zara McDermott.

Adam then told the star: “You’re a mum, stop bullying Zara.”

A source told a tabloid: “It all kicked off massively outside the official after-party.

"There has been bad blood between the girls because Ferne got together with Charlie Brake just weeks after splitting with Zara’s mate Ellie Brown. But things really escalated last night when Adam heard Ferne slagging off Zara.

“He said some things he regrets but did not expect under any circumstances to have a drink thrown in his face then have it smashed against him."