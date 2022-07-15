Exclusive

WATCH: Ellie Goulding Fangirls Over Dame Maggie Smith & Jack Harlow

By Fiona Hayward

Ellie Goulding revealed she fangirls over celebrities just like the rest of us!

Ellie Goulding joined Capital Breakfast to talk about her new single, 'Easy Lover.'

During the interview, Ellie and Roman exchanged stories about their surreal experiences at the recent Wimbledon finals.

Ellie revealed she was sat in the Royal Box and was sat next to some very famous faces...

"I was sat with Dame Maggie Smith and I am a self-confessed Downton Abbey Freak."

When asked whether she fangirled over the Oscar winner, Ellie responded: "I did, but I was too nervous, I think everyone assumes that when you do what I do, that you're confident and you just go up and talk to everyone but I was just sat there downing a drink so that I could just pluck up that courage."

Ellie Goulding fangirls over Maggie Smith. Picture: Getty

"She was just so funny, teasing people, being so much fun, so that was the best bit."

Ellie then casually dropped in that Hollywood's Tom Cruise was also in the box.

Ellie Goulding joins Capital Breakfast. Picture: Station owned

Later on in the interview the 'Love Me Like You Do' singer also revealed that she had recently slid into Jack Harlow's DMs.

"My lovely assistant Emma, she is literally obsessed with him and made me send him a direct message... I said something like 'How are you?' and he said, 'What it do?'"

Despite the short interaction, Ellie did revealed she'd be keen to collab with the 'First Class' rapper in the future!

