Who Is Ellie Goulding’s Husband? 5 Facts On Caspar Jopling Including His Job, Age & Net Worth

Caspar Jopling is an art-dealer. Picture: PA/Instagram

Who is Ellie Goulding’s husband, Caspar Jopling? Here’s everything we know, including his job, net worth and how they met.

Ellie Goulding married husband Caspar Jopling in a star-studded wedding at York Minister in summer 2019 and now the couple are preparing to become parents to their first child, after Ellie announced she's pregnant!

The couple dated for 18 months and lived in New York during their whirlwind romance before settling down in London and fast forward two years on the pair are preparing to become a family.

Ellie Goulding Opens Up About Exercise Addiction: 'I Had To Go To The Gym Every Day'

Ellie Goulding got married in 2019 to Caspar Jopling. Picture: Getty

But who is Ellie's husband Caspar Jopling? What does he do for a living, how old is he and what is his net worth? Let’s find out…

Who is Ellie Goulding’s husband?

Ellie is married to Caspar Jopling, an art dealer who's also studying for his MBA at the Saïd Business School at Oxford University.

He's 29 years old and was born on 29 January 1992.

What is Caspar Jopling's job?

Caspar is a professional art dealer.

He works at auction company Sothebys in New York in corporate development strategy.

Where is Caspar Jopling from?

He was born in Yorkshire but grew up in London.

Caspar relocated to New York for his job at Sothebys but is thought to have moved back to the UK after marrying pop star wife Ellie.

What is Caspar Joping’s net worth?

According to reports, Caspar has a net worth around $8 million (£5.7 million).

His wife Ellie is said to have a net worth around $30 million (£21 million).

How did Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling meet?

Ellie and Caspar first met in 2016, but the 'Starry Eyed' singer admitted it wasn't love at first sight.

During Jessie Ware's Table Manners podcast last year Ellie said they met at a dinner party a mutual friend had organised.

She said: "It wasn't a love at first sight thing at all. We didn't fancy each other at all. We were just sat next to each other at dinner.

"I was feeling really rough. I had terrible bronchitis at the time and I was really ill - the most ill if been in ages. All I wanted to do was go to bed after the show [Jingle Bell Ball] and I went to this dinner that my friend had kindly put on for me.

"And I was sat next to Caspar and he was from a big farming family and I talked about how I was vegan. And he talked about how much he loved meat: beef and chicken and lamb and whatever else. So we literally had nothing in common."

Eventually he 'wooed' her with a string of dates, including many to art galleries and he proposed in 2017 during a 400-word puzzle.

