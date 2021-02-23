Ellie Goulding Is Pregnant With Her & Husband Caspar Jopling's First Child

23 February 2021, 15:45 | Updated: 23 February 2021, 15:54

Ellie Goulding is pregnant with her and Caspar Jopling's first child
Ellie Goulding is pregnant with her and Caspar Jopling's first child. Picture: Getty Images/ PA

Ellie Goulding is pregnant with her first child, revealing the huge news in an in depth chat with Vogue where she's spoken about the surprise news, cravings and finding out the gender of her baby!

Ellie Goulding is pregnant with her first child as she and husband, Caspar Jopling start their family!

The 'Love Me Like You Do' singer revealed her huge news in an interview with Vogue admitting she was surprised to find she was expecting but is loving the whole experience so far.

She said: "We’ve been pretty good about not bending the rules because we want [lockdown] to be over quicker."

"It’s definitely been a bizarre year, [especially] because of what’s going on with me right now…"

Ellie, 34, then dropped the bombshell she is having a baby, having spent much of lockdown experiencing tiredness and sickness like 'never before'.

The star told the publication she was able to keep her news a secret because she hasn't been photographed due to the pandemic and is already 30 weeks along.

On discovering she is pregnant, Ellie said:

"It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary. That was not the plan. The thought of getting pregnant didn’t seem like it could be a reality."

Ellie and Caspar learnt the gender of the baby during a scan and the star has also confirmed she will continue working when she is a mother.

So, it looks like they are set to have an incredible 2021- congratulations to the pair!

