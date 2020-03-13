Who Is Ellie Goulding’s Husband? Casper Jopling, Job, Age & Net Worth

13 March 2020, 16:20

Jaspar Copling is an art-dealer.
Who is Ellie Goulding’s husband, Casper Jopling? Here’s everything we know.

Ellie Goulding married husband Casper Jopling in a star-studded wedding at York Minister last summer.

The couple dated for 18 months and lived in New York during their whirlwind romance before settling down in London.

Ellie Goulding Opens Up About Exercise Addiction: 'I Had To Go To The Gym Every Day'

But who is Caspar Jopling? What does he do for a living, how old is he and what is his net worth? Let’s find out…

Who is Ellie Goulding’s husband?

Ellie is married to Caspar Jopling.

What does Caspar Jopling do for a living?

Caspar is a professional art dealer.

Where is Caspar Jopling from?

He was born in Yorkshire but grew up in London.

What is Caspar Joping’s net worth?

According to reports, Caspar is a millionaire.

How did Caspar Joping propose to Ellie Goulding?

Caspar proposed to Ellie during a 400-word puzzle.

He shared a photograph moments after of the singer wearing a huge diamond ring, which he captioned: “I get to spend the rest of my life with this truly extraordinary and beautiful, beautiful person. No one has ever made me feel more full of life, knowledge, happiness, or love. Hope, passion, confidence, and more love. There is no one I have ever been more complete with and there is no one I will ever feel more complete with.

“I look forward to a lifetime of exploring the world together, crying with laughter at stupid jokes, chatting into the early hours of the morning about art, music, the world, and the future.

“I love you Elena. And thank you to all of you that have sent such loving messages today.”

