Love Island’s Dr Alex Asks People ‘Not To Judge’ After He's Accused Of ‘Cheating’ On Girlfriend Ellie Hecht

28 February 2022, 10:52

Dr Alex and Ellie Hecht split at the start of the year
Dr Alex and Ellie Hecht split at the start of the year. Picture: Dr Alex George/Instagram
Doctor Alex George asked his followers ‘not to judge’ after claims emerged he was unfaithful to girlfriend Ellie Hecht.

Dr Alex George, who appeared on Love Island 2018, was with now-ex girlfriend Ellie Hecht, a barrister’s clerk, for a year before they split at the start of this year, just seven months after going public with their relationship.

Over the weekend it was reported Dr Alex ‘sexted a number of women’ during his relationship with Ellie, something he’s yet to confirm or address himself.

However, on Sunday he asked his fans ‘not to judge’, writing on Instagram: “It’s wise not to judge situations that you do not understand. Just a Sunday thought.”

And on Monday morning Ellie took to Instagram Stories to seemingly address the reports, writing: “This has been a very difficult time for me so I really do value all the kind messages, however I’d appreciate if you could respect my privacy at this time as well.”

A source told the tabloids last week Alex was unfaithful ‘very early on in their relationship, but she chose to forgive him and move on’.

The source added: “She has really been his rock during a very difficult time for him and decided to give him the benefit of the doubt.

"Unfortunately, Alex went on to sext a number of other women during their relationship and it all came to a head when someone contacted Ellie and spilled the beans about what he had been up to.

"Alex insisted he hadn’t slept with anyone else.”

Alex and Ellie’s split came shortly after a romantic holiday to Mauritius. They’d also bought a puppy together which they seemingly still share; the dog, Freddie, makes frequent appearances on both of their Instagram profiles.

