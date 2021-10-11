Dani Dyer ‘Dating’ West Ham Player Jarrod Bowen

11 October 2021, 10:33

Dani Dyer is said to be dating Jarrod Bowen
Dani Dyer is said to be dating Jarrod Bowen. Picture: Getty / Dani Dyer/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Dani Dyer is said to be dating premier league footballer Jarrod Bowen after her split from Sammy Kimmence.

West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, 24, was pictured leaving Love Island 2018 winner Dani Dyer’s home amid reports they’re dating.

Dani, 25, split from the father of her baby Santiago, Sammy Kimmence, earlier this year after he was convicted of scamming two pensioners out of thousands of pounds.

Inside Molly-Mae’s £200k Jewellery Collection

As Dani moves on from the scandal and adjusts to being a single parent to son Santiago, she’s rumoured to be dating footballer Jarrod after they struck up a friendship a few months ago.

Dani Dyer is moving on after splitting from Sammy Kimmence
Dani Dyer is moving on after splitting from Sammy Kimmence. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram
Sammy Kimmence was sentenced to 42 months in prison in July
Sammy Kimmence was sentenced to 42 months in prison in July. Picture: Getty

And this weekend Jarrod was pictured in the tabloids leaving Dani’s home with a designer wash bag under his arm before driving off in his Mercedes.

Dani was seen leaving shortly after in gym wear.

In July, the father of Dani’s son was jailed for a £34,000 fraud.

He was sentenced to three and a half years behind bars.

Jarrod Bowen plays for West Ham United
Jarrod Bowen plays for West Ham United. Picture: Getty

A source close to the Love Islander told the tabloids: “She has been to hell and back in the last year and Jarrod has been a real support for her in recent weeks.

"They started spending time together as just friends but as time as gone on they have grown closer and seem to be getting on really well.

“Jarrod is really into his fitness and Dani has been getting into her workouts lately, so they have bonded over that as well as other interests.”

Dani’s parents, Jo and Danny, are said to be fans of their daughter’s new beau too, as well as the fact he plays for their favourite team.

