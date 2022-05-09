Chrishell Stause Gives Partner G Flip A Tattoo After Spilling On Relationship For The First Time

Chrishell Stause and G Flip have been dating for a few months. Picture: Netflix / Instagram

Chrishell Stause just made the ultimate sign of commitment to her partner G Flip, inking a tattoo onto their leg.

During the Selling Sunset reunion show Chrishell Stause opened up about her relationship with musician G Flip for the first time and since then the pair have begun to share a little more about their romance.

Over the weekend G Flip, whose real name is Georgia Flip, shared a photo of Chrishell inking a rather large tattoo on her partner’s leg, reading: “Get Me Outta Here”, a reference to their upcoming single, in which Chrishell stars in the music video for.

The real estate agent later commented on the post: “Found my new calling. Might open up a new shop.”

Chrishell Stause and partner G Flip. Picture: Chrishell Stause/Instagram

Chrishell’s good friend and colleague Emma Hernan also wrote: “YAS!!!!!!!! This is hectic AF and I’m here for it!!”

Just days prior Chrishell got candid about her new relationship on the Selling Sunset reunion, where her co-stars including ex Jason Oppenheim were seemingly stunned to see she’d moved on from their breakup.

The 40-year-old said to the show’s host Tan France: "I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're nonbinary, so they go by they/them. And, they're an extremely talented musician."

After Chrishell spilled on how they met – she was cast in the musician’s music video – co-star Maya Vander’s reaction went viral after she was visibly stunned to see Chrishell had moved on from her emotional break-up with Jason in November because he wasn’t ready to have children.

G Flip and Chrishell at the Bridgerton premiere. Picture: Netflix

Maya then explained she was ‘just processing’ and her shocked face has become a meme already.

Chrishell shared a screenshot of Maya’s reaction two days later, captioning it: “Me realising how many people didn’t know you can adopt children on your own.”

She reassured her followers: “Maya is a supportive beautiful mom and we laughed about this before posting. I know a lot of you are confused. But what is important is that I am not. Thank you to the beautiful open minds that have shown support. I want to hug you.”

Chrishell and Jason split after he decided against having a family, but she explained in the reunion show she hasn’t ruled out starting one on her own.

