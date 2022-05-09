Chrishell Stause Gives Partner G Flip A Tattoo After Spilling On Relationship For The First Time

9 May 2022, 17:12

Chrishell Stause and G Flip have been dating for a few months
Chrishell Stause and G Flip have been dating for a few months. Picture: Netflix / Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Chrishell Stause just made the ultimate sign of commitment to her partner G Flip, inking a tattoo onto their leg.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

During the Selling Sunset reunion show Chrishell Stause opened up about her relationship with musician G Flip for the first time and since then the pair have begun to share a little more about their romance.

Over the weekend G Flip, whose real name is Georgia Flip, shared a photo of Chrishell inking a rather large tattoo on her partner’s leg, reading: “Get Me Outta Here”, a reference to their upcoming single, in which Chrishell stars in the music video for.

Why Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause And Jason Oppenheim Split After Five Months Together

The real estate agent later commented on the post: “Found my new calling. Might open up a new shop.”

Chrishell Stause and partner G Flip
Chrishell Stause and partner G Flip. Picture: Chrishell Stause/Instagram

Chrishell’s good friend and colleague Emma Hernan also wrote: “YAS!!!!!!!! This is hectic AF and I’m here for it!!”

Just days prior Chrishell got candid about her new relationship on the Selling Sunset reunion, where her co-stars including ex Jason Oppenheim were seemingly stunned to see she’d moved on from their breakup.

The 40-year-old said to the show’s host Tan France: "I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're nonbinary, so they go by they/them. And, they're an extremely talented musician."

After Chrishell spilled on how they met – she was cast in the musician’s music video – co-star Maya Vander’s reaction went viral after she was visibly stunned to see Chrishell had moved on from her emotional break-up with Jason in November because he wasn’t ready to have children.

G Flip and Chrishell at the Bridgerton premiere
G Flip and Chrishell at the Bridgerton premiere. Picture: Netflix

Maya then explained she was ‘just processing’ and her shocked face has become a meme already.

Chrishell shared a screenshot of Maya’s reaction two days later, captioning it: “Me realising how many people didn’t know you can adopt children on your own.”

She reassured her followers: “Maya is a supportive beautiful mom and we laughed about this before posting. I know a lot of you are confused. But what is important is that I am not. Thank you to the beautiful open minds that have shown support. I want to hug you.”

Chrishell and Jason split after he decided against having a family, but she explained in the reunion show she hasn’t ruled out starting one on her own.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Who is rumoured to be on the next series of Love Island?

Love Island's 2022 Line-Up: All The Rumoured Contestants

TV & Film

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have shared a photo of their daughter

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Just Shared Their First Snap Of Their Baby Girl

Dua Lipa approved Jack Harlow's song about her in his new album

Dua Lipa Responds To Jack Harlow’s Song About Her

Love Island's start date for 2022 revealed

Love Island's 2022 Start Date Has Been Revealed

Love Island has released its first trailer for 2022

Love Island Unveils First Look At Season 8 With Teaser Trailer

Pete Davidson made some savage digs about Kanye West at Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival

Pete Davidson Makes Savage Joke About Kanye West ‘Pulling A Mrs Doubtfire’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star