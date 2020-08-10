Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome First Child Together

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have welcomed a baby! Picture: PA images

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s baby is here!

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have welcomed their first child together.

Katherine’s brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, confirmed the happy news in a video obtained by ET.

Chris Pratt Took A Quiz To See Which Chris He Is... And Wasn't Too Happy When He Got Chris Evans!

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's baby is here! Picture: PA images

In the clip, he reportedly says: "They're doing great - just got her a little gift.”

The baby is the latest addition to Pratt family.

Chris already shares a 7-year-old boy, named Jack, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

The actor and his wife Katherine confirmed they were expecting their first child together in April.

A source said at the time: "Chris and Katherine are extremely happy to be pregnant with their first child.

"The couple knew going into their relationship that having kids together was important to them, so when they found out the news, they were extremely happy.

“Although Katherine was busy promoting her book in the beginning of her pregnancy, she now has time to be at home and get things ready for when the new addition arrives.

“Chris is so excited."

We’re so happy for the whole fam!

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!