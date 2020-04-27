Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger ‘Are Having A Baby’

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are having a baby. Picture: instagram

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are having a baby, according to reports.

Chris Pratt is set to become a father for the second time as his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger is pregnant.

People reports that ‘multiple sources’ have confirmed the news.

Chris Pratt Took A Quiz To See Which Chris He Is... And Wasn't Too Happy When He Got Chris Evans

Chris is already a father to his adorable son Jack, 7, who he shares with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

The Jurassic World actor has been very open about his desire to have a big family with his wife Katherine.

When asked in a recent interview what his ‘perfect future’ looked like, he replied: “The future? Oh, lots of kids.”

Chris and Katherine tied the note in June 2019, in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California.

Chris announced the news on Instagram, writing: “Yesterday was the best day of our lives!

“We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional.

“We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives.

“We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit.

“This morning we feel nothing but blessed.”

Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To Play Capital!