Chris Hughes Rushed To A&E Ahead Of Cheltenham Festival Appearance

Chris Hughes was rushed to hospital. Picture: Chris Hughes/Instagram

Chris Hughes was rushed to hospital ahead of what he calls 'the biggest week of the year'.

Former Love Island star, Chris Hughes, has been rushed to hospital en route to the annual Cheltenham Festival, which he has a presenting job for, after being left in pain with suspected kidney stones.

The 27-year-old posted from A&E ahead of his presenting stint for ITV as an avid fan of the sport, writing to his 2.2 million followers: "Just what we need on the eve of Cheltenham."

Chris Hughes posted a picture of his dash to hospital. Picture: Chris Hughes/Instagram

The reality star, who is in a relationship with Little Mix's Jesy Nelson, was temporarily down in spirits, calling Cheltenham the 'biggest week of the year', so an A&E trip put a massive spanner in the works!

Chris Hughes was less than impressed with the timing of his injury. Picture: Chris Hughes/Instagram

However, it seems he has been discharged and is back on presenting duties, looking suave in a suit and posting himself in front of stables, which we're pretty sure indicates he's back in action!

A spokesperson for the star told this publication: "Chris has been in some pain with suspected kidney stone."

"It has been alleviated overnight after a trip to hospital and some medicine and he’s keeping an eye on it, but is all set to present with ITV Racing this week.”

