Channing Tatum Says He Has ‘A Dad Bod’ After Having Daughter Everly With Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan

Channing Tatum won’t be performing in Magic Mike Live as he reckons he ‘has a dad bod’.

Ultimate hunk Channing Tatum said he’s got too much of a ‘dad bod’ to return to performing in Magic Mike Live when it hits Australia.

During an interview on Sunrise, Jessie J’s boyfriend said he no longer has the ripped physique he had in the hit movie.

Channing Tatum 'Asks Judge To Intervene' With Custody Of Daughter During Jenna Dewan Divorce

He said: “I’ve got a dad bod, man! I've got a kid now, this is what it is.”

Channing and ex-wife Jenna Dewan share daughter Everley, six, and are co-parenting following their split in 2018.

Channing Tatum said he's got a 'dad bod'. Picture: Getty

He added: “I can’t have a full-time job of being in the gym anymore!”

Quizzed on what it’s like to be a Magic Mike performer, Channing continued: “It is a full-time job. It isn’t just working out, it is diet, everything. It is a lifestyle.”

After filming the steamy, 2012 male-stripper movie Channing said he ditched the diet immediately.

The 39 year old said: “What you see in Magic Mike is me holding it together for two weeks. As soon as they cut in the last scene, I’m like, ‘Where are the cheeseburgers?'”

He also revealed the performers in the live shows are “like Olympic athletes” all year round.

While he may not think he’s in the best shape for the show, girlfriend Jessie J often gushes about her man on social media.

Channing and Jessie have been dating for over a year after his divorce from wife Jenna.

It was recently reported the actor “asked a judge to intervene” over custody of their young daughter.

According to TMZ, the 21 Jump Street star 'wants a co-parenting counsellor to help assist with scheduling-related matters to avoid conflict' which indicates 'they can't work it out' between themselves.

However, it doesn't seem like there's too much bad blood between the pair, as Jenna, who is expecting her second child with boyfriend and actor, Steve Kazee, told PEOPLE: "You can still have a relationship, and just because the forms change as to who you are to each other, it doesn’t take away from the love that we shared all those years."

> Download Our App For All The Latest Channing Tatum News